Haley Shannon drove in Sarah Herfurth on a suicide squeeze, sending Cullman’s softball team to a 7-6 home victory versus Class 6A No. 9 Muscle Shoals on Thursday night.
The Lady Bearcats improved to 17-8 following the walk-off, Area 14 triumph.
“This was a big win for us,” Cullman coach Lawayne Morton said. "Everyone we had contributed tonight. EC (Emma Claire) Wilson gave us seven innings in the circle against a solid hitting team. This team just keeps finding ways to win."
Cullman trailed 6-3 entering the sixth inning before Chalea Clemmons clobbered a two-run blast — her second homer of the contest — to bring the Lady Bearcats to within a run.
In the seventh inning, Kylie Stracener collected a one-out walk and scored on Herfurth’s RBI double shortly afterward. Taylor Au then singled to put runners at the corners, setting the stage for Shannon to play the part of the hero.
Mission accomplished.
Shannon laid down a clutch bunt on the first pitch, and Herfurth beat the tag at the plate.
“It was a big area win for us,” Shannon said. “Emma Claire pitched a big game for us, and we played great defense behind her. Chalea hit two needed home runs for us. I just had to do my job and put down the squeeze bunt. Coach Morton asked me if I wanted to do it on the first pitch or second pitch. At first I said second, then I went back and changed my mind. I was really confident in putting down the bunt and wanted to get it done on the first pitch. It was right down the middle, and I just laid it down.”
Clemmons (three RBIs) and Faith Guest (RBI) led the Lady Bearcats with three hits apiece.
Shannon (RBI) and Wilson each had two hits, and Herfurth (RBI) and Au provided one apiece.
Carlie Burnham added an RBI.
