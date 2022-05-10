Cullman Softball

Cullman's Carlie Burnham scores a run during Tuesday's game against Jasper.

 Johnathan Bentley | Daily Mountain Eagle

Cullman’s softball team advanced at the North Regional Tournament in Florence, while Good Hope and Holly Pond each saw their seasons come to a close on Tuesday.

The Class 6A Lady Bearcats beat Jasper 17-12 in their opening-round clash before falling to Mortimer Jordan 11-7 later in the day.

The Black and Gold trailed 12-10 entering the sixth inning against Jasper but scored seven unanswered runs to seal the deal.

Cullman (22-20) will battle Gardendale on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and will need to win three straight games to advance to state.

See below for complete capsules from Tuesday’s games.

Class 3A

Elkmont 13, Holly Pond 0

Maggie Nail: hit

East Lawrence 10, Holly Pond 7

Maggie Nail: 4 hits, RBI

Madyson Rickman: 3 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Molly Neal: 2 hits, RBI

Samantha Giles: 2 hits, RBI

Brooke Hill: hit, RBI

* Holly Pond finishes with 16-15 record

Class 4A

West Morgan 16, Good Hope 1

Alexandria Steed: hit

Haley Lay: RBI

Hamilton 5, Good Hope 0

Haley Lay: 2 hits

Alexandria Steed: hit

Bailey Keef: hit

Carley Adams: hit

Natalie Miller: 3 walks

* Good Hope finishes with 13-20 record

Class 6A

Cullman 17, Jasper 12

Faith Guest: 3 hits, RBI

Reese Hopper: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Abby Maples: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI

Brooklyn Morton: 2 hits, RBI

Taylor Au: 2 hits, RBI

Olivia Britton: 2 hits

Savannah Davis: hit, RBI

Mortimer Jordan 11, Cullman 7

Olivia Britton: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Sadie Graham: 2 hits, RBI

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI

Savannah Davis: hit

Faith Guest: hit

