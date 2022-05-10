Cullman’s softball team advanced at the North Regional Tournament in Florence, while Good Hope and Holly Pond each saw their seasons come to a close on Tuesday.
The Class 6A Lady Bearcats beat Jasper 17-12 in their opening-round clash before falling to Mortimer Jordan 11-7 later in the day.
The Black and Gold trailed 12-10 entering the sixth inning against Jasper but scored seven unanswered runs to seal the deal.
Cullman (22-20) will battle Gardendale on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and will need to win three straight games to advance to state.
See below for complete capsules from Tuesday’s games.
Class 3A
Elkmont 13, Holly Pond 0
Maggie Nail: hit
East Lawrence 10, Holly Pond 7
Maggie Nail: 4 hits, RBI
Madyson Rickman: 3 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Molly Neal: 2 hits, RBI
Samantha Giles: 2 hits, RBI
Brooke Hill: hit, RBI
* Holly Pond finishes with 16-15 record
Class 4A
West Morgan 16, Good Hope 1
Alexandria Steed: hit
Haley Lay: RBI
Hamilton 5, Good Hope 0
Haley Lay: 2 hits
Alexandria Steed: hit
Bailey Keef: hit
Carley Adams: hit
Natalie Miller: 3 walks
* Good Hope finishes with 13-20 record
Class 6A
Cullman 17, Jasper 12
Faith Guest: 3 hits, RBI
Reese Hopper: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Abby Maples: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI
Brooklyn Morton: 2 hits, RBI
Taylor Au: 2 hits, RBI
Olivia Britton: 2 hits
Savannah Davis: hit, RBI
Mortimer Jordan 11, Cullman 7
Olivia Britton: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Sadie Graham: 2 hits, RBI
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI
Savannah Davis: hit
Faith Guest: hit
