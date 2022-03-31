This year’s Cullman County Softball Tournament is right around the corner.
The annual showdown, which will be held at West Point, takes place next Monday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 6.
The Lady Warriors have won seven straight county crowns dating back to 2014 and enter this year’s tournament as the top seed.
Vinemont (No. 2), Fairview (No. 3), Cold Springs (No. 4), Good Hope (No. 5), Holly Pond (No. 6) and Hanceville (No. 7) round out the rest of the bracket.
The tournament will again use its traditional double-elimination format.
See below for a complete schedule.
Game 1: Cold Springs vs. Good Hope, Monday at 4 p.m.
Game 2: Fairview vs. Holly Pond, Monday at 4 p.m.
Game 3: Vinemont vs. Hanceville, Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. West Point, Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, Monday at 7 p.m.
Game 6: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser, Monday at 7 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 5 Loser, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Game 8: Game 4 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 9: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 9 Loser vs. Game 10 Winner, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, Wednesday at 4 p.m. (Championship)
Game 13: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. (Championship — If Necessary)
