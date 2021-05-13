Cold Springs lived to fight another day at Thursday’s West Central Regional Tournament in Tuscaloosa, while Cullman and West Point saw their seasons end at the North Regional Tournament in Florence.
The Lady Eagles will continue play on Friday at 10:45 a.m. against Thorsby.
Good Hope (East Central) and Holly Pond (North) will begin their respective regional tournaments on Friday.
See below for complete capsules of each Thursday game.
North Regional
Class 6A
Athens 19, Cullman 4
Top-ranked Athens scored early and often in Thursday’s matchup to end Cullman’s season at 34-17-1.
The No. 9 Lady Bearcats trailed 6-0 after the first inning and 12-0 after two frames at Coffee-O’Neal Park.
Carlie Burnham (two-run double) and Shana Guest (two-run single) put Cullman on the board in the third.
Faith Guest rounded out the offensive production with a hit.
Cullman 3, Fort Payne 0
Sarah Herfurth and Emma Claire Wilson each tattooed solo homers, and Chalea Clemmons struck out seven in a complete-game shutout to lift the Lady Bearcats to a victory on Thursday.
Clemmons corralled two hits, and Savannah Davis (RBI), Haley Shannon and Olivia Britton all contributed one hit.
Class 5A
Russellville 8, West Point 4
The No. 10 Lady Warriors ended their season at 24-20-2 following Thursday’s loss.
Sydney Sellers smashed a two-run homer, and Bethany Minck ripped a two-run single for West Point.
Ella Minck and Carlie Wilkins added one hit apiece.
West Central Regional
Class 2A
Cold Springs 9, Isabella 5
Cold Springs (18-13) kept its state tournament hopes intact with a loser’s bracket win vs. Isabella on Thursday.
Emma Black (four hits and two RBIs), Journee Swann (three hits and two RBIs), Kyla Aaron (three hits) and Toni West (two hits and an RBI) provided the top offensive contributions for the Lady Eagles.
Lamar County 17, Cold Springs 2
The Lady Eagles got off to a tough start in Tuscaloosa on Thursday.
Stats were unavailable.
