Jacob Bencze scored four goals to lead West Point’s varsity boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over East Lawrence on Monday night.
Omar Segundo (a goal and three assists), Josh Shannon (a goal and an assist) and Sal Flores (a goal) also provided contributions for the Warriors, who improved to 2-3 this season following the victory.
“We played well,” West Point coach Jacob Brown said. “Started a little slow but managed to put some things together. We have achieved a lot but still have a long way to go. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Happy we got the win and looking forward to the next challenge."
