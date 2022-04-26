Soccer
Metro Creative

West Point's varsity boys soccer team closed the season with a 4-2 victory over J.B. Pennington on Tuesday night.

Jacob Bencze scored two goals, while Anthony Guevara and Omar Segundo had one apiece. Segundo and Josh Shannon each provided an assist.

The Warriors finished the season at 9-7-1 -- an improvement on last year's 2-12 mark -- and broke several school records.

West Point's girls, meanwhile, secured a 3-2 win over J.B. Pennington. Kyli Armistead scored all three goals, while Kaedince Cagle (two) and Vanesa Garcia (one) had assists. The Lady Warriors are 11-8.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you