West Point punctuated its 2023 campaign with a 4-1 win over J.B. Pennington on Tuesday night.
Omar Segundo recorded two goals for the Warriors, while Josh Shannon, Jacob Bencze (assist) and Hayden Hogan provided one apiece.
The win capped a historic season for West Point, which finished with a program-best 14-9 mark.
Segundo — most goals (20) and most points (28) — broke single-season records as did Kolby Clifton — most shutouts (six) — and Joel Guzman — most assists (nine). West Point also claimed a single-season mark with 56 goals scored.
“These boys have completely changed the entire program and made West Point a legitimate program here in Cullman,” Warriors coach Jacob Brown said. “Before last year, West Point’s record was 10-53-2, and they had never had a winning season. In the past two years, they have been 23-16-1. I’m immensely proud of them, and they are living proof that hard work, a good culture and the right attitude can transform any program.”