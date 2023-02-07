West Point’s varsity soccer squads recorded a sweep of St. Bernard on Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors overcame a 3-0 halftime deficit to win 4-3, while the Warriors earned a 2-1 victory.
Hope Lee secured a hat trick for West Point’s girls, while Kyli Armistead netted the other goal.
West Point’s boys, meanwhile, went ahead 2-0 on first-half goals from Jacob Bencze and Hayden Hogan.
Although the Saints notched a goal in the second half, the Warriors (2-0) were able to hold on for the win.
In other action, Fairview's varsity boys defeated New Hope 6-2 on Tuesday, and Cullman’s varsity girls collected a 1-0 win over Guntersville on Monday.
Samuel Rodriguez (two), Nelson Perdomo, Jesus Avalos and Octavio Resendiz scored goals for the Aggies, who also took advantage of an own goal.
Mimi Lunsford, meanwhile, delivered the goal for the Lady Bearcats, and Aubrey Hastings (six) and Kendall Bussman (five) provided saves.