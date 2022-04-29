Cullman’s season ended on Friday night following a first-round loss to Springville in the Class 6A playoffs.
The Bearcats and Tigers were tied at 2-all at the end of regulation and played through a pair of overtime periods before eventually deciding the match in a penalty shootout, which Springville won 4-3.
Cullman finishes the season with an 11-12-1 record.
See below for more roundup.
Friday — April 29
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Russellville 4, West Point 0
Lady Warriors finish season at 11-9
Thursday — April 28
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Southside-Gadsden 4, Cullman 1
Lady Bearcats finish season at 7-9-1
