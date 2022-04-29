Cullman Soccer

Cullman's Nelson Mendoza fights for possession against Springville.

 Jake Winfrey

Cullman’s season ended on Friday night following a first-round loss to Springville in the Class 6A playoffs.

The Bearcats and Tigers were tied at 2-all at the end of regulation and played through a pair of overtime periods before eventually deciding the match in a penalty shootout, which Springville won 4-3.

Cullman finishes the season with an 11-12-1 record.

See below for more roundup.

Friday — April 29

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Russellville 4, West Point 0

Lady Warriors finish season at 11-9

Thursday — April 28

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Southside-Gadsden 4, Cullman 1

Lady Bearcats finish season at 7-9-1

