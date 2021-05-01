Cullman’s effort to reach the Final Four came up one win short on Saturday night.
The No. 8 Lady Bearcats fell to seventh-ranked Southside-Gadsden in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs to finish their superb season at 10-7-1.
The Lady Panthers (15-4-2) corralled an early 1-0 advantage and eventually increased their lead to 2-0 before halftime.
Try as it might, Cullman couldn’t find the back of the net in the second half.
The Lady Bearcats, who defeated Springville and Fort Payne earlier in the playoffs, will return a wealth of experience — they don’t graduate any seniors — next season as they look to build off a 2021 campaign that saw them reach the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Southside-Gadsden, meanwhile, will play top-ranked Homewood next Friday in the semifinals.
