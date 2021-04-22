Cullman’s varsity girls soccer team knocked off Springville 4-0 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Thursday night.
The No. 8 Lady Bearcats (9-6-1) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Ashlei Bryant.
Addie Echols added a quick goal to start the second half to make it 2-0, and Jeta Falcon and Bryant booted goals down the stretch to send Cullman to a comfortable win at Oliver Woodard Stadium.
Gracie Barksdale secured the shutout.
"I think we came out a little slow today,” coach Megan Hackbarth said. "Obviously, the first half was a little touch-and-go. We challenged them to go out and play as a unit, as a team at halftime, and to have fun. I think they responded very well, and they played together, and things started working out. These girls have been together for so long that they just instinctively know how to play with each other. It’s really fun to watch. When they’re on, they’re on. I’m excited to see — they’re still very young — so I’m excited to see how they progress."
Cullman’s second-round matchup has not yet been determined.
