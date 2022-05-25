The Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its All-State girls soccer teams this week, and a handful of local standouts collected accolades in their respective classifications.
See complete capsules below.
Name: Jeta Falcon
School: Cullman
Class: Senior
Position: Forward
All-State Status: Class 6A First Team
Highlights: Leading goal scorer for three years | Team captain
Name: Abby Morrow
School: Cullman
Class: Junior
Position: Defender
All-State Status: Class 6A First Team
Highlights: Team MVP
Name: Lillian Willoughby
School: Cullman
Class: Senior
Position: Defender
All-State Status: Class 6A Second Team
Highlights: Team Captain
Name: Madisyn Meharg
School: Cullman
Class: Senior
Position: Defender
All-State Status: Class 6A Honorable Mention
Highlights: Three-year starter
Name: Gracie Barksdale
School: Cullman
Class: Senior
Position: Keeper
All-State Status: Class 6A Honorable Mention
Highlights: 132 saves this season | Five-year starter
Name: Mimi Lunsford
School: Cullman
Class: Junior
Position: Midfielder
All-State Status: Class 6A Honorable Mention
Highlights: Four-year starter | Team captain
Name: Annabelle Marte
School: St. Bernard
Class: Freshman
Position: Defender
All-State Status: Class 1A-3A Honorable Mention
Highlights: Four shutouts | One tackle per game
Name: Pepper Hastings
School: St. Bernard
Class: Freshman
Position: Defender
All-State Status: Class 1A-3A Honorable Mention
Highlights: Impact Player Award | Two tackles per game | Four shutouts
Name: Madi Kerber
School: St. Bernard
Class: Freshman
Position: Forward
All-State Status: Class 1A-3A Honorable Mention
Highlights: Golden Boot | 11 Goals
Name: Deniah Brown
School: St. Bernard
Class: Junior
Position: Midfielder
All-State Status: Class 1A-3A Honorable Mention
Highlights: N/A
Name: Piper Watson
School: St. Bernard
Class: Senior
Position: Midfielder
All-State Status: Class 1A-3A Honorable Mention
Highlights: Two-year captain | 2x MVP | 2x Golden Boot | Team-record 459 juggles