The Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its All-State girls soccer teams this week, and a handful of local standouts collected accolades in their respective classifications.

See complete capsules below.

Name: Jeta Falcon

School: Cullman

Class: Senior

Position: Forward

All-State Status: Class 6A First Team

Highlights: Leading goal scorer for three years | Team captain

Name: Abby Morrow

School: Cullman

Class: Junior

Position: Defender

All-State Status: Class 6A First Team

Highlights: Team MVP

Name: Lillian Willoughby

School: Cullman

Class: Senior

Position: Defender

All-State Status: Class 6A Second Team

Highlights: Team Captain

Name: Madisyn Meharg

School: Cullman

Class: Senior

Position: Defender

All-State Status: Class 6A Honorable Mention

Highlights: Three-year starter

Name: Gracie Barksdale

School: Cullman

Class: Senior

Position: Keeper

All-State Status: Class 6A Honorable Mention

Highlights: 132 saves this season | Five-year starter

Name: Mimi Lunsford

School: Cullman

Class: Junior

Position: Midfielder

All-State Status: Class 6A Honorable Mention

Highlights: Four-year starter | Team captain

Name: Annabelle Marte

School: St. Bernard

Class: Freshman

Position: Defender

All-State Status: Class 1A-3A Honorable Mention

Highlights: Four shutouts | One tackle per game

Name: Pepper Hastings

School: St. Bernard

Class: Freshman

Position: Defender

All-State Status: Class 1A-3A Honorable Mention

Highlights: Impact Player Award | Two tackles per game | Four shutouts

Name: Madi Kerber

School: St. Bernard

Class: Freshman

Position: Forward

All-State Status: Class 1A-3A Honorable Mention

Highlights: Golden Boot | 11 Goals

Name: Deniah Brown

School: St. Bernard

Class: Junior

Position: Midfielder

All-State Status: Class 1A-3A Honorable Mention

Highlights: N/A

Name: Piper Watson

School: St. Bernard

Class: Senior

Position: Midfielder

All-State Status: Class 1A-3A Honorable Mention

Highlights: Two-year captain | 2x MVP | 2x Golden Boot | Team-record 459 juggles

