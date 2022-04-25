For the first time in program history, West Point’s varsity girls soccer team is headed to the postseason.
The Lady Warriors knocked off Brewer 2-0 on Saturday to finish runner-up in Class 4A-5A, Area 13 play.
Kyli Armistead and Vanesa Garcia each scored a goal, while Kaedince Cagle provided an assist. Ingrid Garcia recorded the shutout for West Point, which played 17 players in the match.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this team and the way they earned a postseason berth for the first time in the history of the program,” West Point coach Rob Whitesell said.
The Lady Warriors will travel to Russellville for a first-round matchup on Friday at 6 p.m.
