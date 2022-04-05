West Point’s varsity girls soccer team took down Minor 6-1 on Monday night.
Kyli Armistead led the way for the Lady Warriors (7-5) with three goals and two assists.
Vanesa Garcia, Hope Lee and Amber Waldrep also scored a goal, and Garcia — as well as Kaedince Cagle and Greysen Yates — pitched in an assist.
“It was great to get back in action with a full squad after spring break,” West Point coach Rob Whitesell said. “This win gives us momentum for the home stretch of area contests in front of us.”
West Point’s boys, meanwhile, tied Minor 3-3. Stats were unavailable.
Cullman 2, Decatur 1
Cullman’s varsity boys soccer team notched a big area win over Decatur on Monday night.
Eduardo Fuentes scored on a penalty kick, and Cort McNeel netted the other goal for the Bearcats, now 6-10-1.
Ramses Martinez recorded an assist, and Wyatt Harris notched nine saves.
“We started the night with some in-house discipline,” Cullman coach Casey Harbin said. “Thankfully, we had players step up to the challenge. Decatur gave us all we could handle, but the boys didn’t give up and managed to turn the game in the final minutes. Area wins are always good — regardless of how you get them."
