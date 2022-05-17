Cullman's Casey Harbin, who led the Bearcats to a Class 6A state championship in 2016, is stepping down following 12 seasons with the program.
Harbin announced his decision Tuesday on social media in a prepared statement.
During his tenure at Cullman, Harbin recorded a 133-115-19 record and guided the Bearcats to nine playoff appearances, five area crowns and four Final Fours. In addition to their state title, the Black and Gold also won a Red Map trophy in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.