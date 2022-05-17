Casey Smiles

Cullman coach Casey Harbin is all smiles after his team's state championship win in 2016.

 Jake Winfrey

Cullman's Casey Harbin, who led the Bearcats to a Class 6A state championship in 2016, is stepping down following 12 seasons with the program.

Harbin announced his decision Tuesday on social media in a prepared statement.

During his tenure at Cullman, Harbin recorded a 133-115-19 record and guided the Bearcats to nine playoff appearances, five area crowns and four Final Fours. In addition to their state title, the Black and Gold also won a Red Map trophy in 2017.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you