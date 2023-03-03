Cullman’s varsity boys soccer team defeated Hartselle in a penalty kick shootout, 5-3, on Thursday night.
The teams were tied 0-0 at the end of regulation and two overtime periods before the Bearcats ultimately prevailed in the Class 6A, Area 14 matchup.
Ramses Martinez, Connor Swann, Samuel Montgomery, Cort McNeel and Wyatt Harris each scored goals for the Black and Gold in the shootout. Harris also recorded the clean sheet.
“Our boys played incredibly well against a strong Hartselle program that has gotten even better in recent years,” Cullman coach Will Drake said. “Both teams brought everything tonight. In the end, we were able to suffer well as a team physically and mentally. I’m proud of these boys for a hard-earned win.”