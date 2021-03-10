Cullman’s soccer teams had no trouble with Mortimer Jordan on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bearcats picked up a 10-0 victory, while Cullman’s boys blanked the Blue Devils 4-0 on Senior Night.
Jeta Falcon notched three goals for Cullman’s girls, while Mimi Lunsford and Ashlei Bryant each tallied two. Mercy VanDyke, Abby Morrow and Anna Beth Mauldin rounded out the scoring with one goal apiece.
Gracie Barksdale and Madison Boone both contributed to the shutout.
Bailey Gooch is the team’s lone senior.
In the nightcap, Cort McNeel and Eduardo Fuentes recorded two goals apiece, while Sam Franklin (two) and Ramses Martinez (one) had assists. Eli Borden netted three saves.
Borden, Franklin, Brody Adams, Logan Holley and Osbaldo Perez are the team’s seniors.
