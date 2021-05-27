Cullman’s Eduardo Fuentes corralled Super All-State honors (second team) as selected by the state’s soccer coaches and announced earlier this week.
The junior midfielder was a first-team pick in Class 6A as well.
St. Bernard’s Piper Watson and Sara Barck, meanwhile, were first-team selections in Class 1A-3A, while Fairview’s Alex Cruz was a second-team choice in Class 4A-5A.
Fairview’s Jasmine Cortes was an honorable mention in Class 4A-5A. No other local honorable mentions were known at the time of this article.
