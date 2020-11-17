Holly Pond's Camilla Chambers will continue her running career at Mississippi College.
The senior signed a cross country and track scholarship with the Division II Choctaws last week.
She was joined in the high school gymnasium by family, friends, coaches, teammates and administrators.
Chambers won all three XC meets she competed in this year before suffering a season-ending injury.
Quotes of Note: "It's a dream come true to be officially signed with Mississippi College. I'm so thankful to my parents for the countless hours they dedicated to helping me train, my coaches and my trainer for teaching me everything I know about running and many life lessons, my teammates for being the best of friends and supporters, and my competitors for pushing me through each and every race. Here's to the next four years, and go Choctaws." — Holly Pond's Camilla Chambers
"It's been an honor and a blessing to watch Camilla's journey over the last six years. She has a very bright future in front of her, both athletically and academically." — Holly Pond coach Bob Kusz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.