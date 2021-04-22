Carlie Wilkins’ performance on Thursday afternoon was nothing shy of spectacular.
The West Point junior threw a no-hitter against Jasper, striking out 17 batters in a 1-0 home victory.
Wilkins took a perfect game into the seventh inning before hitting a batter with one out.
Lexi Shadix’ solo homer in the first inning accounted for West Point’s lone run.
Sydney Sellers finished with two hits, while Shadix, Wilkins, Bethany Minck, Braelee Quinn and Lexi Kimbril each provided one. Shadix and Sellers — the team’s two seniors — were honored prior to the contest.
The Lady Warriors are now 20-17-2 this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.