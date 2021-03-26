Eli Folds threw a no-hitter on Friday, propelling West Point to a 3-1 home win over Plainview.
The right-hander struck out 12 hitters and didn't issue a walk, polishing off his gem in 92 pitches.
The Warriors improved to 9-9 with the victory.
Will Cochran delivered a sacrifice fly, and Aubry Cleghorn followed with an RBI single to quickly put West Point in front 2-0 in the opening frame. Cade Simmons contributed an RBI groundout in the second inning to account for the home team's scoring.
Plainview's lone run came on a two-out throwing error in the fourth inning after the leadoff hitter reached following a strikeout and passed ball.
Carter Thornton had two hits, while Cleghorn (RBI), Isaac Hoffpauir and Folds tallied one apiece.
Cochran and Simmons each netted an RBI.
Friday, March 26
Prep Baseball
Auburn 9, Cullman 3 (Game 1)
Brennen Norton: HR, 2 RBIs
Auburn 4, Cullman 1 (Game 2)
Jake Dueland: 2 hits
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits
Dora 18, Good Hope 0
Hanceville 2, Cleveland 0 (Game 1)
Adam Cooper: 7 IP, H, 10 K
Barrett Hardin: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Hanceville 11, Cleveland 8 (Game 2)
Barrett Hardin: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Logan Guthery: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Drew Campbell: 2 hits, RBI
Adam Cooper: hit, 2 RBIs
Izayah Glenon: hit, RBI
Damon Hackney: hit, RBI
Zach Campbell: hit, RBI
Prep Softball
Cold Springs 4, Holly Pond 3
Anna Kate Voce (CS): 2 hits
Heidi Nichols (CS): hit, 2 RBIs
Emma Black (CS): hit, RBI
Morgan Chasteen (CS): hit, RBI
Emma Black (CS): 5 IP, 2 ER, 6 K
Anna Kate Voce (CS): 2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K
Samantha Giles (HP): 2 hits
Priceville 11, West Point 6
Nikki Tyree: 2 hits, RBI
Braelee Quinn: 2 hits, RBI
Lexi Shadix: HR, 2 RBIs
Sydney Sellers: solo HR
