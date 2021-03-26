Baseball
Metro Creative

Eli Folds threw a no-hitter on Friday, propelling West Point to a 3-1 home win over Plainview.

The right-hander struck out 12 hitters and didn't issue a walk, polishing off his gem in 92 pitches.

The Warriors improved to 9-9 with the victory.

Will Cochran delivered a sacrifice fly, and Aubry Cleghorn followed with an RBI single to quickly put West Point in front 2-0 in the opening frame. Cade Simmons contributed an RBI groundout in the second inning to account for the home team's scoring.

Plainview's lone run came on a two-out throwing error in the fourth inning after the leadoff hitter reached following a strikeout and passed ball.

Carter Thornton had two hits, while Cleghorn (RBI), Isaac Hoffpauir and Folds tallied one apiece.

Cochran and Simmons each netted an RBI.

Friday, March 26

Prep Baseball

Auburn 9, Cullman 3 (Game 1)

Brennen Norton: HR, 2 RBIs

Auburn 4, Cullman 1 (Game 2)

Jake Dueland: 2 hits

Hayden Stancil: 2 hits

Dora 18, Good Hope 0

Hanceville 2, Cleveland 0 (Game 1)

Adam Cooper: 7 IP, H, 10 K

Barrett Hardin: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Hanceville 11, Cleveland 8 (Game 2)

Barrett Hardin: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Logan Guthery: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Drew Campbell: 2 hits, RBI

Adam Cooper: hit, 2 RBIs

Izayah Glenon: hit, RBI

Damon Hackney: hit, RBI

Zach Campbell: hit, RBI

Prep Softball

Cold Springs 4, Holly Pond 3

Anna Kate Voce (CS): 2 hits

Heidi Nichols (CS): hit, 2 RBIs

Emma Black (CS): hit, RBI

Morgan Chasteen (CS): hit, RBI

Emma Black (CS): 5 IP, 2 ER, 6 K

Anna Kate Voce (CS): 2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K

Samantha Giles (HP): 2 hits

Priceville 11, West Point 6

Nikki Tyree: 2 hits, RBI

Braelee Quinn: 2 hits, RBI

Lexi Shadix: HR, 2 RBIs

Sydney Sellers: solo HR

