West Point took down Addison 9-3 at home on Friday, improving to 14-10 this season following its sixth win in seven games.
Stats were unavailable by press time.
Cullman’s softball team, meanwhile, improved its win streak to eight — and its record to 14-7 — following a 13-1 victory over James Clemens.
The Lady Bearcats also defeated Class 6A No. 7 Fort Payne 5-4 earlier in the day at the Bob Jones High School Invitational.
See below for capsules and more local roundup from this past week.
Friday — April 2
Prep Baseball
Cullman 1, Clarksville 0
Jake Dueland: 2 hits
Kaleb Heatherly: 6 IP, 3 H, 5 K
Siegel 5, Cullman 4
Brennen Norton: 3 hits
Jake Dueland: 2 hits, RBI
Zac Edwards: 2 hits, RBI
Paxton Ponder: hit, RBI
Holly Pond 13, Asbury 3
John Martin: 4 hits, RBI
Seth Whiting: 2 hits, RBI
Bradly Butts: 2 hits, RBI
Andrew Bell: hit, 3 RBIS
Andy Light: hit, RBI
Andy Light: 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K
John Martin: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K
West Point 9, Addison 3
Brody Freeman (WP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Carter Thornton (WP): 2 hits, RBI
Isaac Hoffpauir (WP): hit, 2 RBIs
Eli Folds (WP): hit, RBI
Aubry Cleghorn (WP): hit, RBI
Will Cochran (WP): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K
Brody Dollar (A): 3 hits, RBI
Ty Tuggle (A): hit, RBI
Will Tuggle (A): 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 K
Prep Softball
Siegel 5, Cullman 4
Savannah Davis: 3 hits, RBI
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Faith Guest: 2 hits
Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits
Chalea Clemmons: HR, 2 RBIs
Cullman 13, James Clemens 1
Chalea Clemmons: 3 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Dayln Phillips: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Sarah Herfurth: 2 hits, RBI
Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI
Faith Guest: HR, 2 RBIs
Savannah Davis: hit, RBI
Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 6 K
Prep Tennis (Girls)
Cullman 8, Gardendale 1
Kate Krigbaum: 8-3
Sophia Karolewics: 8-1
Avery Heis: 8-4
SaraBeth Land: 8-3
Sadie Land: 8-0
Lanie Townson: 8-3
Kate Krigbaum/Lanie Townson: 5-8
Sophia Karolewics/Avery Heis: 8-0
SaraBeth Land/Sadie Land: 8-0
*Lady Bearcats are 10-2 this season
Thursday — April 1
Prep Baseball
Cullman 3, Collierville 0
Max Dueland: 2 hits
Kaleb Heatherly: hit, 2 RBIs
Hunter Brooks: hit, RBI
Hayden Stancil: 7 IP, H, 9 K
Cullman 8, Munford 2
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, RBI
Max Dueland: 2 hits
Hunter Brooks: hit, 2 RBIs
Jake Dueland: hit, 2 RBIs
Paxton Ponder: hit, RBI
Jeb Bartle: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R (0 ER), 7 K
Decatur 9, Fairview 4
Bryceson Turner: hit, RBI
Prep Softball
Holly Pond 4, Oneonta 3
Wednesday — March 31
Prep Baseball
West Point 8, Decatur Heritage 7
Branson Smith: 2 hits, RBI
Eli Folds: 2 hits, RBI
Chase Sibley: hit, RBI
Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, RBI
Brody Freeman: hit, RBI
Kanaan Sutter: 2.1 IP, H, 0 ER, 3 K
*Nine Innings
Prep Softball
Pisgah 4, West Point 0
West Point 7, Daphne 3
Sydney Sellers: 3 hits, RBI
Bethany Minck: 2 hits, RBI
Lexi Kimbril: 2 hits
Brindlee Phillips: hit, RBI
Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI
Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.