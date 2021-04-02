West Point took down Addison 9-3 at home on Friday, improving to 14-10 this season following its sixth win in seven games.

Stats were unavailable by press time.

Cullman’s softball team, meanwhile, improved its win streak to eight — and its record to 14-7 — following a 13-1 victory over James Clemens. 

The Lady Bearcats also defeated Class 6A No. 7 Fort Payne 5-4 earlier in the day at the Bob Jones High School Invitational.

See below for capsules and more local roundup from this past week.

Friday — April 2

Prep Baseball

Cullman 1, Clarksville 0

Jake Dueland: 2 hits

Kaleb Heatherly: 6 IP, 3 H, 5 K

 

Siegel 5, Cullman 4

Brennen Norton: 3 hits

Jake Dueland: 2 hits, RBI

Zac Edwards: 2 hits, RBI

Paxton Ponder: hit, RBI

 

Holly Pond 13, Asbury 3

John Martin: 4 hits, RBI

Seth Whiting: 2 hits, RBI

Bradly Butts: 2 hits, RBI

Andrew Bell: hit, 3 RBIS

Andy Light: hit, RBI

Andy Light: 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K

John Martin: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K

West Point 9, Addison 3

Brody Freeman (WP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Carter Thornton (WP): 2 hits, RBI

Isaac Hoffpauir (WP): hit, 2 RBIs

Eli Folds (WP): hit, RBI

Aubry Cleghorn (WP): hit, RBI

Will Cochran (WP): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K

Brody Dollar (A): 3 hits, RBI

Ty Tuggle (A): hit, RBI

Will Tuggle (A): 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 K

Prep Softball

Siegel 5, Cullman 4

Savannah Davis: 3 hits, RBI

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Faith Guest: 2 hits

Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits

Chalea Clemmons: HR, 2 RBIs

 

Cullman 13, James Clemens 1

Chalea Clemmons: 3 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Dayln Phillips: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Sarah Herfurth: 2 hits, RBI

Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI

Faith Guest: HR, 2 RBIs

Savannah Davis: hit, RBI

Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI

Chalea Clemmons: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 6 K

Cullman Softball

Faith Guest, Emma Claire Wilson, Chalea Clemmons and Carlie Burnham hit homers for Cullman on Friday.

Prep Tennis (Girls)

Cullman 8, Gardendale 1

Kate Krigbaum: 8-3

Sophia Karolewics: 8-1

Avery Heis: 8-4

SaraBeth Land: 8-3

Sadie Land: 8-0

Lanie Townson: 8-3

Kate Krigbaum/Lanie Townson: 5-8

Sophia Karolewics/Avery Heis: 8-0

SaraBeth Land/Sadie Land: 8-0

*Lady Bearcats are 10-2 this season

Thursday — April 1

Prep Baseball

Cullman 3, Collierville 0

Max Dueland: 2 hits

Kaleb Heatherly: hit, 2 RBIs

Hunter Brooks: hit, RBI

Hayden Stancil: 7 IP, H, 9 K

 

Cullman 8, Munford 2

Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, RBI

Max Dueland: 2 hits

Hunter Brooks: hit, 2 RBIs

Jake Dueland: hit, 2 RBIs

Paxton Ponder: hit, RBI

Jeb Bartle: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R (0 ER), 7 K

 

Decatur 9, Fairview 4

Bryceson Turner: hit, RBI

Prep Softball

Holly Pond 4, Oneonta 3 

Wednesday — March 31

Prep Baseball

West Point 8, Decatur Heritage 7

Branson Smith: 2 hits, RBI

Eli Folds: 2 hits, RBI

Chase Sibley: hit, RBI

Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, RBI

Brody Freeman: hit, RBI

Kanaan Sutter: 2.1 IP, H, 0 ER, 3 K

*Nine Innings

Prep Softball

Pisgah 4, West Point 0

 

West Point 7, Daphne 3

Sydney Sellers: 3 hits, RBI

Bethany Minck: 2 hits, RBI

Lexi Kimbril: 2 hits

Brindlee Phillips: hit, RBI

Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI

Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI

0
0
0
0
0

