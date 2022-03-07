West Point's soccer squads recorded a section sweep of New Hope on Monday night.
The boys secured a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Jacob Bencze and Omar Segundo.
Joel Guzman and Ryan Douglas notched assists, while Kanen Trussell produced the shutout for the Warriors, who improved to 5-4 this season and 2-1 in area play.
The five wins marks the highest total of victories for West Point's program.
"I am extremely proud of the boys," coach Jacob Brown said. "I know five wins may not seem like a lot to most, but to us it was our No. 1 goal --- to be the best West Point team thus far. These boys came in determined to change the culture and gain recognition as a soccer program, and they have done that in every single game with many games to go. I could not be prouder."
The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, moved to 5-3, 2-1 on the back of Kyli Armistead's hat trick.
Hope Lee provided the other goal, while Kaedince Cagle (two) and Vanesa Garcia (one) had assists.
"Our defense really set the tone for our team with aggressive coverage that freed up our midfield to focus on controlling our possessions and feeding our forwards," coach Rob Whitesell said. "It was a great team win over last year's No. 2 area finisher."
Monday, March 7
Prep Baseball
Vinemont 13, Hanceville 5
Colby Miller (V): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Jacob Hale (V): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Jarrett Friedrich (V): 2 RBIs
Ayden Thomason (V): hit, 2 RBIs
Les Fischer (H): 2 hits
Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits
Prep Softball
Fairview 11, Vinemont 2
Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 4 hits, 3 RBIs
Ayda Payne (FV): 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Emma Roberts (FV): 2 hits (HR), RBI
Emily Benson (FV): 2 hits
Ayda Payne (FV): 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K
Katelyn Evans (V): 2 hits, RBI
West Point 11, Holly Pond 1
Macayla Wilkins (WP): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins (WP): hit, 2 RBIs
Braelee Quinn (WP): 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K
Madyson Rickman (HP): solo HR
Saturday, March 5
Prep Baseball
Magnolia Heights 7, Cullman 4
Kaleb Heatherly: hit, RBI
Easton Peed: hit, RBI
Decatur Heritage 17, Fairview 4
Crimson Wright: 2 hits, RBI
Gannon Black: hit, 2 RBIs
Decatur Heritage 10, Fairview 0
Good Hope 8, Cold Springs 7
Braxton Marshall (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Colten Whatley (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Eli Clements (GH): 2 hits
Caden Drake (GH): hit, 2 RBIs
Braxton Marshall (GH): 4 IP, 4 H, ER, 9 K
Cody Bales (CS): 3 hits, RBI
Tucker Philbeck (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Josh Winfrey (CS): hit, 3 RBIs
West Point 10, Scottsboro 9
Eli Folds: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Andrew Putman: 2 hits, RBI
Caiden Rodgers: hit, RBI
Colton McCoy: hit, RBI
Brody Freeman: hit, RBI
* Folds hit a walk-off double in the seventh inning
Falkville 13, Vinemont 0
Michael Foust: 2 hits
Priceville 11, Vinemont 1
Ayden Thomason: hit, RBI
Prep Softball
Plainview 15, Fairview 0
Geraldine 20, Fairview 2
Ayda Payne: 2 hits, RBI
Jaycee Aleman: 2 hits
Kaitlyn Benson: hit, RBI
West Point 9, Sylvania 6
Brindlee Phillips: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI
Alexis Kimbril: 2 hits
Braelee Quinn: hit, 2 RBIs
Kylee Quinn: hit, RBI
Plainview 4, West Point 0
Friday, March 4
Prep Baseball
Decatur Heritage 3, Addison 1
Brody Dollar: 2 hits
Will Tuggle: hit, RBI
Cullman 4, Etowah 3
Hunter Brooks: 2 hits, RBI
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits
Kaleb Heatherly: hit, RBI
Zane Watwood: hit, RBI
* Brooks hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning
Cullman 7, Mountain Brook 0
Zac Edwards: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Hunter Brooks: 2 hits, RBI
Jake Dueland: 2 RBIs
Hunter Howell: hit, RBI
Kaleb Heatherly: 7 IP, 2 H, 6 K
Hanceville 14, Locust Fork 13
Les Fischer: 3 hits, RBI
Adam Cooper: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Gabe Ognilla: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K (Save)
Southeastern 15, Holly Pond 11
John Martin: 3 hits, 4 RBIs
Seth Whiting: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Hunter Farr: 2 hits
Brody Howard: hit, RBI
Sawyer Olinger: hit, RBI
Hayden 13, Vinemont 0
Prep Softball
Cullman 8, North Jackson 2
Haley Shannon: 3 hits
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Brooklyn Morton: hit, 2 RBIs
Taylor Au: hit, RBI
Brookyln Morton: 7 IP, 2 H, ER, K
Cullman 9, Fyffe 2
Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI
Olivia Britton: 2 hits, RBI
Carlie Burnham: HR, 2 RBIs
Dayln Phillips: hit, RBI
Kylie Stracener: hit, RBI
North Jackson 19, Fairview 0
Collinsville 9, Fairview 8
Jaycee Aleman: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Emily Benson: 2 hits, RBI
Allison Davis: 2 hits
Geraldine 8, West Point 1
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits
Carlie Wilkins: solo HR
West Point 9, Skyline 3
Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits (HR), 5 RBIs
Bethany Minck: 2 hits
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits
Carlie Wilkins: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K
