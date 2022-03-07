Soccer
West Point's soccer squads recorded a section sweep of New Hope on Monday night.

The boys secured a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Jacob Bencze and Omar Segundo.

Joel Guzman and Ryan Douglas notched assists, while Kanen Trussell produced the shutout for the Warriors, who improved to 5-4 this season and 2-1 in area play.

The five wins marks the highest total of victories for West Point's program.

"I am extremely proud of the boys," coach Jacob Brown said. "I know five wins may not seem like a lot to most, but to us it was our No. 1 goal --- to be the best West Point team thus far. These boys came in determined to change the culture and gain recognition as a soccer program, and they have done that in every single game with many games to go. I could not be prouder."

The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, moved to 5-3, 2-1 on the back of Kyli Armistead's hat trick.

Hope Lee provided the other goal, while Kaedince Cagle (two) and Vanesa Garcia (one) had assists.

"Our defense really set the tone for our team with aggressive coverage that freed up our midfield to focus on controlling our possessions and feeding our forwards," coach Rob Whitesell said. "It was a great team win over last year's No. 2 area finisher."

See more local roundup below.

Monday, March 7

Prep Baseball

Vinemont 13, Hanceville 5

Colby Miller (V): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Jacob Hale (V): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Jarrett Friedrich (V): 2 RBIs

Ayden Thomason (V): hit, 2 RBIs

Les Fischer (H): 2 hits

Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits

Prep Softball

Fairview 11, Vinemont 2

Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 4 hits, 3 RBIs

Ayda Payne (FV): 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Emma Roberts (FV): 2 hits (HR), RBI

Emily Benson (FV): 2 hits

Ayda Payne (FV): 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K

Katelyn Evans (V): 2 hits, RBI

West Point 11, Holly Pond 1

Macayla Wilkins (WP): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins (WP): hit, 2 RBIs

Braelee Quinn (WP): 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K

Madyson Rickman (HP): solo HR

Saturday, March 5

Prep Baseball

Magnolia Heights 7, Cullman 4

Kaleb Heatherly: hit, RBI

Easton Peed: hit, RBI

Decatur Heritage 17, Fairview 4

Crimson Wright: 2 hits, RBI

Gannon Black: hit, 2 RBIs

Decatur Heritage 10, Fairview 0

Good Hope 8, Cold Springs 7

Braxton Marshall (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Colten Whatley (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Eli Clements (GH): 2 hits

Caden Drake (GH): hit, 2 RBIs

Braxton Marshall (GH): 4 IP, 4 H, ER, 9 K

Cody Bales (CS): 3 hits, RBI

Tucker Philbeck (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Josh Winfrey (CS): hit, 3 RBIs

West Point 10, Scottsboro 9

Eli Folds: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Andrew Putman: 2 hits, RBI

Caiden Rodgers: hit, RBI

Colton McCoy: hit, RBI

Brody Freeman: hit, RBI

* Folds hit a walk-off double in the seventh inning

Falkville 13, Vinemont 0

Michael Foust: 2 hits

Priceville 11, Vinemont 1

Ayden Thomason: hit, RBI

Prep Softball

Plainview 15, Fairview 0

Geraldine 20, Fairview 2

Ayda Payne: 2 hits, RBI

Jaycee Aleman: 2 hits

Kaitlyn Benson: hit, RBI

West Point 9, Sylvania 6

Brindlee Phillips: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI

Alexis Kimbril: 2 hits

Braelee Quinn: hit, 2 RBIs

Kylee Quinn: hit, RBI

Plainview 4, West Point 0

Friday, March 4

Prep Baseball

Decatur Heritage 3, Addison 1

Brody Dollar: 2 hits

Will Tuggle: hit, RBI

Cullman 4, Etowah 3

Hunter Brooks: 2 hits, RBI

Hayden Stancil: 2 hits

Kaleb Heatherly: hit, RBI

Zane Watwood: hit, RBI

* Brooks hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning

Cullman 7, Mountain Brook 0

Zac Edwards: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Hunter Brooks: 2 hits, RBI

Jake Dueland: 2 RBIs

Hunter Howell: hit, RBI

Kaleb Heatherly: 7 IP, 2 H, 6 K

Hanceville 14, Locust Fork 13

Les Fischer: 3 hits, RBI

Adam Cooper: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Gabe Ognilla: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K (Save)

Southeastern 15, Holly Pond 11

John Martin: 3 hits, 4 RBIs

Seth Whiting: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Hunter Farr: 2 hits

Brody Howard: hit, RBI

Sawyer Olinger: hit, RBI

Hayden 13, Vinemont 0

Prep Softball

Cullman 8, North Jackson 2

Haley Shannon: 3 hits

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Brooklyn Morton: hit, 2 RBIs

Taylor Au: hit, RBI

Brookyln Morton: 7 IP, 2 H, ER, K

Cullman 9, Fyffe 2

Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI

Olivia Britton: 2 hits, RBI

Carlie Burnham: HR, 2 RBIs

Dayln Phillips: hit, RBI

Kylie Stracener: hit, RBI

North Jackson 19, Fairview 0

Collinsville 9, Fairview 8

Jaycee Aleman: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Emily Benson: 2 hits, RBI

Allison Davis: 2 hits

Geraldine 8, West Point 1

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits

Carlie Wilkins: solo HR

West Point 9, Skyline 3

Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits (HR), 5 RBIs

Bethany Minck: 2 hits

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits

Carlie Wilkins: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K

