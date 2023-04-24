WEST POINT — West Point’s soccer teams didn’t mess around on Monday.

The Warriors dominated both varsity bouts against Fairview en route to a Senior Night sweep against the Aggies in the Cullman County Clásico.

West Point’s boys totaled three goals in the first eight minutes on their way to a 7-2 win.

Josh Shannon (three), Jacob Bencze (two), Omar Segundo (one) and Kolby Clifton (one) each scored goals — five of which were headers — and Joel Guzman registered a school-record five assists for the Warriors, who improved to 13-8.

Clifton and Guzman were the seniors honored prior to the match.

“It was a great game,” West Point coach Jacob Brown said. “The boys love this rivalry, and they definitely wanted to send our seniors out on a high note. I’m really proud of them.”

Kyli Armistead, meanwhile, tallied four goals to propel the Lady Warriors to a 7-0 victory.

Kaedince Cagle, Hope Lee and Breanna Figueroa also netted goals for West Point (12-12). 

Lee and Abigail Steele shared the shutout.

Cagle, Armistead and Sydney Carpentier were the seniors honored following the triumph.

See more local roundup below.

MONDAY — APRIL 24

Prep Softball

Addison 13, Dora 7

Kaylie Calloway: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Mackenzie Carter: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Lainey Evans: 2-for-3, RBI

Cara Bolinger: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

Dacey Baker: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Cullman 10, West Point 3

Hattie Graham (C): 2-for-2, RBI

Reese Hopper (C): 2-for-3

Haley Shannon (C): 2-for-4

Sadie Graham (C): 1-for-1, 2 RBIs

Kylie Stracener (C): 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

Brooklyn Morton (C): 1-for-3, 3 RBIs

Brie Voss (C): 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 K

Macie Brown (WP): 2-for-3

Cordova 5, Good Hope 4

Addyson Burgess: 2-for-3

Bailey Keef: 2-for-4

SATURDAY — APRIL 22

Prep Softball

Cullman 15, Susan Moore 1

Haley Shannon: 3-for-3, RBI

Brie Voss: 2-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs

Kylie Stracener: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Olivia Britton: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Sadie Graham: 2-for-2, RBI

Abby Maples: 2-for-3, RBI

Cullman 2, Brewer 1

Reese Hopper: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Haley Shannon: 2-for-3

Olivia Britton: 2-for-3

Brie Voss: 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 8 K

*Hopper hit a walk-off 2B

West Limestone 1, Cullman 0

Haley Shannon: 2-for-3

Brie Voss: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K

Meek 13, Vinemont 2

Berkley Gable: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

West Point 7, Hokes Bluff 6

Alexis Kimbril: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins: 2-for-3, RBI

Kara Jones: 2-for-3

Macie Brown: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Cedar Bluff 6, West Point 5

Katie Beth Yovino: 2-for-3

Alexis Kimbril: 2-for-3

Cabri Blackwood: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

FRIDAY — APRIL 21

Prep Softball

Cullman 11, New Hope 3

Kylie Stracener: 4-for-4, 2 RBIs

Haley Shannon: 4-for-4, RBI

Taylor Au: 2-for-2, RBI

Abby Maples: 2-for-3

Reese Hopper: 1-for-2, 3 RBIs

Brooklyn Morton: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs

Cullman 2, Priceville 0

Brie Voss: 4 IP, H, 2 K

West Point 7, Pelham 6

Macayla Wilkins: 3-for-3

Alexis Kimbril: 2-for-3, RBI

Bailey Brock: 1-for-2 (HR), 2 RBIs

Katie Beth Yovino: 2 RBIs

Albertville 9, West Point 7

Katie Beth Yovino: 2-for-4, RBI

Macayla Wilkins: 2-for-3

Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-4

Bailey Brock: 2-for-4

Macie Brown: 2 RBIs

Alexis Kimbril: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 K

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you