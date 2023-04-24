WEST POINT — West Point’s soccer teams didn’t mess around on Monday.
The Warriors dominated both varsity bouts against Fairview en route to a Senior Night sweep against the Aggies in the Cullman County Clásico.
West Point’s boys totaled three goals in the first eight minutes on their way to a 7-2 win.
Josh Shannon (three), Jacob Bencze (two), Omar Segundo (one) and Kolby Clifton (one) each scored goals — five of which were headers — and Joel Guzman registered a school-record five assists for the Warriors, who improved to 13-8.
Clifton and Guzman were the seniors honored prior to the match.
“It was a great game,” West Point coach Jacob Brown said. “The boys love this rivalry, and they definitely wanted to send our seniors out on a high note. I’m really proud of them.”
Kyli Armistead, meanwhile, tallied four goals to propel the Lady Warriors to a 7-0 victory.
Kaedince Cagle, Hope Lee and Breanna Figueroa also netted goals for West Point (12-12).
Lee and Abigail Steele shared the shutout.
Cagle, Armistead and Sydney Carpentier were the seniors honored following the triumph.
See more local roundup below.
MONDAY — APRIL 24
Prep Softball
Addison 13, Dora 7
Kaylie Calloway: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Mackenzie Carter: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Lainey Evans: 2-for-3, RBI
Cara Bolinger: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
Dacey Baker: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Cullman 10, West Point 3
Hattie Graham (C): 2-for-2, RBI
Reese Hopper (C): 2-for-3
Haley Shannon (C): 2-for-4
Sadie Graham (C): 1-for-1, 2 RBIs
Kylie Stracener (C): 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
Brooklyn Morton (C): 1-for-3, 3 RBIs
Brie Voss (C): 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 K
Macie Brown (WP): 2-for-3
Cordova 5, Good Hope 4
Addyson Burgess: 2-for-3
Bailey Keef: 2-for-4
SATURDAY — APRIL 22
Prep Softball
Cullman 15, Susan Moore 1
Haley Shannon: 3-for-3, RBI
Brie Voss: 2-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs
Kylie Stracener: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Olivia Britton: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Sadie Graham: 2-for-2, RBI
Abby Maples: 2-for-3, RBI
Cullman 2, Brewer 1
Reese Hopper: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Haley Shannon: 2-for-3
Olivia Britton: 2-for-3
Brie Voss: 6 IP, 5 H, ER, 8 K
*Hopper hit a walk-off 2B
West Limestone 1, Cullman 0
Haley Shannon: 2-for-3
Brie Voss: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K
Meek 13, Vinemont 2
Berkley Gable: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
West Point 7, Hokes Bluff 6
Alexis Kimbril: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins: 2-for-3, RBI
Kara Jones: 2-for-3
Macie Brown: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Cedar Bluff 6, West Point 5
Katie Beth Yovino: 2-for-3
Alexis Kimbril: 2-for-3
Cabri Blackwood: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
FRIDAY — APRIL 21
Prep Softball
Cullman 11, New Hope 3
Kylie Stracener: 4-for-4, 2 RBIs
Haley Shannon: 4-for-4, RBI
Taylor Au: 2-for-2, RBI
Abby Maples: 2-for-3
Reese Hopper: 1-for-2, 3 RBIs
Brooklyn Morton: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs
Cullman 2, Priceville 0
Brie Voss: 4 IP, H, 2 K
West Point 7, Pelham 6
Macayla Wilkins: 3-for-3
Alexis Kimbril: 2-for-3, RBI
Bailey Brock: 1-for-2 (HR), 2 RBIs
Katie Beth Yovino: 2 RBIs
Albertville 9, West Point 7
Katie Beth Yovino: 2-for-4, RBI
Macayla Wilkins: 2-for-3
Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-4
Bailey Brock: 2-for-4
Macie Brown: 2 RBIs
Alexis Kimbril: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 K