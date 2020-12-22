PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
The Cullman Times

West Point's varsity boys picked up a 63-58 home win over Good Hope on Tuesday night.

Will Cochran notched a game-high 30 points for the Warriors, who improved to 10-5 this season.

Kobe Bowers was next in line for West Point with 18 points. Sam Wheeler (seven), Carter Thornton (five) and Logan Selby (three) also contributed.

Lawton Farr (18), Colton Lindsey (14) and Noah Barnette (13) were the top scorers for Good Hope.

See more local roundup below:

Tuesday, December 22

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 47, Curry 36

Brody Peppers: 15 points

Adam Hill: 8 points

Varsity Girls

Rogers 57, Cullman 46

Regan Quattlebaum: 11 points

Ava McSwain: 10 points

West Point 72, Good Hope 61

Lexi Shadix (WP): 31 points

Ryleigh Jones (WP): 17 points

Braelee Quinn (WP): 16 points

Rudi Derrick (GH): 24 points

Bailey Tetro (GH): 21 points

Ivey Maddox (GH): 13 points

Monday, December 21

Varsity Boys

Fairview 79, Phil Campbell 77

Owen Yarbrough: 20 points

Preston Ryan: 15 points

Parker Martin: 14 points

Clayton Strane: 10 points

