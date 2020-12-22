West Point's varsity boys picked up a 63-58 home win over Good Hope on Tuesday night.
Will Cochran notched a game-high 30 points for the Warriors, who improved to 10-5 this season.
Kobe Bowers was next in line for West Point with 18 points. Sam Wheeler (seven), Carter Thornton (five) and Logan Selby (three) also contributed.
Lawton Farr (18), Colton Lindsey (14) and Noah Barnette (13) were the top scorers for Good Hope.
See more local roundup below:
Tuesday, December 22
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 47, Curry 36
Brody Peppers: 15 points
Adam Hill: 8 points
Varsity Girls
Rogers 57, Cullman 46
Regan Quattlebaum: 11 points
Ava McSwain: 10 points
West Point 72, Good Hope 61
Lexi Shadix (WP): 31 points
Ryleigh Jones (WP): 17 points
Braelee Quinn (WP): 16 points
Rudi Derrick (GH): 24 points
Bailey Tetro (GH): 21 points
Ivey Maddox (GH): 13 points
Monday, December 21
Varsity Boys
Fairview 79, Phil Campbell 77
Owen Yarbrough: 20 points
Preston Ryan: 15 points
Parker Martin: 14 points
Clayton Strane: 10 points
