VINEMONT — West Point picked up a pair of victories on Monday, punching its ticket to the championship game of the Cullman County Softball Tournament.
The Lady Warriors bested Vinemont (17-7) and Good Hope (11-1) at the Vinemont Sports Complex, where they will attempt to win their ninth straight crown on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Fairview and Holly Pond, meanwhile, joined the Lady Raiders as potential challengers following key wins Monday.
The Lady Aggies and Lady Broncos will play an elimination clash on Tuesday at 2 p.m., with the winner advancing to duke it out with Good Hope at 4 p.m. The winner of that contest will then need two wins over West Point to take home the championship hardware.
See complete capsules from Monday’s game below.
West Point 11, Good Hope 1
Macayla Wilkins (WP): 3-for-3
Bethany Minck (WP): 2-for-4, RBI
Alexis Kimbril (WP): 2-for-4
Kortni Baker (WP): 2 RBIs
Kara Jones (WP): 5 IP, 4 H, R, 2 K | 2 RBIs
Fairview 4, Hanceville 1
Ayda Payne (F): 7 IP, H, ER, 13 K | 2-for-3, RBI
Addison Phillips (F): 2 RBIs
Kylie Kovar (F): HR
Holly Pond 19, Vinemont 0
Molly Neal (HP): 3-for-3, RBI
Madyson Rickman (HP): 2-for-4, 6 RBIs
Samantha Giles (HP): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Aliyah Ryan (HP): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Maycie Black (HP): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Maggie Nail (HP): 2 RBIs
Lexie Smith (HP): 3 IP, 0 H, 5 K
Vinemont 14, Hanceville 4
Angela Harris (V): 4-for-5, 6 RBIs
Haley Millwood (V): 2-for-3, RBI
Katelyn Evans (V): 2-for-4, RBI
Arleigh Thomason (V): 6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 6 K | 2 RBIs
Zoe Pitts (H): 2 RBIs
Fairview 9, Holly Pond 7
Jordan Simmons (F): 2-for-3, RBI
Jaycee Aleman (F): HR, 3 RBIs
Allison Davis (F): 3 RBIs
Maggie Nail (HP): 2 RBIs
Maycie Black (HP): 2 RBIs
Good Hope 9, Cold Springs 8
Natalie Miller (GH): 4-for-4, RBI
Haley Lay (GH): 3-for-5, 2 RBIs
Campbell Koch (GH): 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
Adriana Young (CS): 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
Ciara Calvert (CS): 2-for-5, RBI
Sadie Smith (CS): 2-for-5
West Point 17, Vinemont 7
Ella Minck (WP): 3-for-3, 4 RBIs
Macie Brown (WP): 3-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs
Brinlee Phillips (WP): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Bailey Brock (WP): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Bethany Minck (WP): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins (WP): 2-for-4
Angela Harris (V): 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Mabry Thompson (V): 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Arleigh Thomason (V): 2-for-3
Good Hope 15, Fairview 0
Campbell Koch (GH): 3-for-3, 3 RBIs
Alexandria Steed (GH): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Bailey Keef (GH): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Natalie Miller (GH): 2-for-2
Addyson Burgess (GH): 4 IP, H, 7 K
Holly Pond 10, Cold Springs 0
Madyson Rickman (HP): 3-for-4 (HR), RBI
Molly Neal (HP): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Bai Widner (HP): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Samantha Giles (HP): 2 RBIs
Lexie Smith (HP): 5 IP, 3 H, 5 K | 2 RBIs
See more local roundup below.
Monday — April 3
Prep Baseball
Cold Springs 4, Altamont 3
Tucker Philbeck: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Matt Williams: 2 RBIs
Cole Bales: 5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 5 K
Brodee Bartlett: 2 IP, H, 0 ER, 4 K
Cleveland 12, Holly Pond 0
Sawyer Olinger: 3-for-3
John Martin: 2-for-3
Prep Soccer
West Point 9, Hamilton 0 (Boys)
Omar Segundo: 4 Goals
Josh Shannon, Sal Flores, Chance Aldridge, Jacob Bencze and Julio Fuentes: Goal
Jude Walker and Josh Shannon: 2 Assists
Saturday — April 1
Prep Baseball
Mountain Brook 10, Cullman 4
Southeastern 17, Hanceville 2
Jackson Cleveland: 2-for-2 (HR), RBI
West Point 16, Meek 3
Lane Stewart: 3-for-4 (GS), 5 RBIs
Andrew Putman: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs
Sylar Philyaw: 2-for-3
Brody Freeman: 2-for-3
Charlie Ashley: 2 RBIs
Minor 13, West Point 11
Brody Freeman: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Andrew Putman: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Colton McCoy: 1-for-4 (GS), 5 RBIs
Prep Softball
West Point 13, DAR 8
Macayla Wilkins: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Bethany Minck: 3-for-3, RBI
Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs
Macie Brown: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Kortni Baker: 2-for-2, RBI
Bailey Brock: 2-for-3, RBI
Alexis Kimbril: 2-for-3
Boyd Buchanan 7, West Point 0
West Point 8, Brighton 4
Liberty Shadix: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Katie Beth Yovino: 2-for-3, RBI
Alexis Kimbril: 2-for-3, RBI
Bethany Minck: 2-for-3
Kara Jones: 1-for-2 (HR), 3 RBIs
Friday — March 31
Prep Baseball
Lynn 4, Addison 2
Kaden Dyson: 2-for-3
North Cobb Christian 11, Cullman 0
Venice 2, Cullman 0
Zane Watwood: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 K
Hanceville 15, Falkville 3
Nelson Arteaga: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs
Gabe Ognilla: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Dalton Johnson: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Jackson Cleveland: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
Hanceville 7, Vinemont 6
Les Fischer (H): 1-for-3, 3 RBIs
Jake Hale (V): 2-for-3, RBI
Michael Foust (V): 2-for-4, RBI
Vinemont 18, Falkville 8
Jake Hale: 2-for-4, 5 RBIs
Chayce Sandlin: 2-for-4, 4 RBIs
Ayden Thomason: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Michael Foust: 2-for-5
Prep Softball
Lynn 18, Addison 10
Decatur Heritage 5, Vinemont 0
Berkley Gable: 2-for-3
Arleigh Thomason: 2-for-3
Thursday — March 30
Prep Baseball
Cold Springs 3, Holly Pond 2
Brodee Bartlett (CS): 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K
Cody Smith (CS): 2-for-4
John Martin (HP): 3-for-4
Levi Farr (HP): 5 IP, 4 H, ER, 6 K
IMG Academy Gray 10, Cullman 0
Brewer 12, Fairview 4
Conner Scott: 2-for-2, RBI
Nic Gregory: 2-for-2
Gannon Black: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Hanceville 16, Vinemont 4
Nelson Arteaga (H): 5-for-5, 4 RBIs
Gabe Ognilla (H): 5-for-5, 3 RBIs
Tripp Lewis (H): 2-for-3, RBI
Dalton Johnson (H): 2 RBIs
Ashton Hurst (H): 2 RBIs
Joshua Rhodes (V): 2-for-2, RBI
Vinemont 14, Hanceville 12
Michael Foust (V): 4-for-5, RBI
Brady Johnson (V): 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Rylan McRae (V): 1-for-4, 2 RBIs
Les Fischer (H): 3-for-5, 3 RBIs
Jake Cornelius (H): 3-for-4, RBI
Gabe Ognilla (H): 2-for-5, 3 RBIs
Ashton Hurst (H): 2-for-5, RBI
West Point 4, Elberta 3
Colton McCoy: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Jay Lamar: 2-for-4, RBI
Brody Freeman: 2-for-4 | 7 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 3 K
Prep Softball
Meek 10, Addison 0
Wednesday — March 29
Prep Baseball
Cullman 9, Ridgewood 0
Zane Watwood: 3-for-3 (HR), 4 RBIs
Cole Floyd: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Easton Peed: 2-for-2, RBI
Elijah Hayes: 2-for-3, RBI
*Seven Cullman pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts
New Hope 13, Fairview 2
Gannon Black: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
West Point 5, Normal Community 2
JD Cochran: 3-for-4, RBI
Colton McCoy: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Kanaan Sutter: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 10 K
Prep Softball
Enterprise 4, Cullman 1
Emma-Claire Wilson: 2-for-3
Dothan 7, Fairview 2
Ayda Payne: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
Tuesday — March 28
Prep Baseball
Danville 6, Addison 4
Lane Tubb: 3-for-4
Kiah Lake: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Appalachian 12, Cold Springs 0
Josh Winfrey: 2-for-3
Oneonta 13, Fairview 6
Lucas West: 2-for-3, RBI
Caden Jennings: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs
Southeastern 11, Good Hope 5
Dakota Overton: 2-for-4, RBI
Mason Drake: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs
Hayden 14, Vinemont 4
Jake Hale: 2-for-3, RBI
Prep Softball
Addison 13, Decatur Heritage 3
Yorkville 3, Cullman 2
Emma-Claire Wilson: 2-for-2
Forrest 14, Fairview 3