VINEMONT — West Point picked up a pair of victories on Monday, punching its ticket to the championship game of the Cullman County Softball Tournament.

The Lady Warriors bested Vinemont (17-7) and Good Hope (11-1) at the Vinemont Sports Complex, where they will attempt to win their ninth straight crown on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Fairview and Holly Pond, meanwhile, joined the Lady Raiders as potential challengers following key wins Monday.

The Lady Aggies and Lady Broncos will play an elimination clash on Tuesday at 2 p.m., with the winner advancing to duke it out with Good Hope at 4 p.m. The winner of that contest will then need two wins over West Point to take home the championship hardware.

See complete capsules from Monday’s game below.

West Point 11, Good Hope 1

Macayla Wilkins (WP): 3-for-3

Bethany Minck (WP): 2-for-4, RBI

Alexis Kimbril (WP): 2-for-4

Kortni Baker (WP): 2 RBIs

Kara Jones (WP): 5 IP, 4 H, R, 2 K | 2 RBIs

Fairview 4, Hanceville 1

Ayda Payne (F): 7 IP, H, ER, 13 K | 2-for-3, RBI

Addison Phillips (F): 2 RBIs

Kylie Kovar (F): HR

Holly Pond 19, Vinemont 0

Molly Neal (HP): 3-for-3, RBI

Madyson Rickman (HP): 2-for-4, 6 RBIs

Samantha Giles (HP): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Aliyah Ryan (HP): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Maycie Black (HP): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Maggie Nail (HP): 2 RBIs

Lexie Smith (HP): 3 IP, 0 H, 5 K

Vinemont 14, Hanceville 4

Angela Harris (V): 4-for-5, 6 RBIs

Haley Millwood (V): 2-for-3, RBI

Katelyn Evans (V): 2-for-4, RBI

Arleigh Thomason (V): 6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 6 K | 2 RBIs

Zoe Pitts (H): 2 RBIs

Fairview 9, Holly Pond 7

Jordan Simmons (F): 2-for-3, RBI

Jaycee Aleman (F): HR, 3 RBIs

Allison Davis (F): 3 RBIs

Maggie Nail (HP): 2 RBIs

Maycie Black (HP): 2 RBIs

Good Hope 9, Cold Springs 8

Natalie Miller (GH): 4-for-4, RBI

Haley Lay (GH): 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Campbell Koch (GH): 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

Adriana Young (CS): 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

Ciara Calvert (CS): 2-for-5, RBI

Sadie Smith (CS): 2-for-5

West Point 17, Vinemont 7

Ella Minck (WP): 3-for-3, 4 RBIs

Macie Brown (WP): 3-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs

Brinlee Phillips (WP): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Bailey Brock (WP): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Bethany Minck (WP): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins (WP): 2-for-4

Angela Harris (V): 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Mabry Thompson (V): 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Arleigh Thomason (V): 2-for-3

Good Hope 15, Fairview 0

Campbell Koch (GH): 3-for-3, 3 RBIs

Alexandria Steed (GH): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Bailey Keef (GH): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Natalie Miller (GH): 2-for-2

Addyson Burgess (GH): 4 IP, H, 7 K

Holly Pond 10, Cold Springs 0

Madyson Rickman (HP): 3-for-4 (HR), RBI

Molly Neal (HP): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Bai Widner (HP): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Samantha Giles (HP): 2 RBIs

Lexie Smith (HP): 5 IP, 3 H, 5 K | 2 RBIs

See more local roundup below.

Monday — April 3

Prep Baseball

Cold Springs 4, Altamont 3

Tucker Philbeck: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Matt Williams: 2 RBIs

Cole Bales: 5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 5 K

Brodee Bartlett: 2 IP, H, 0 ER, 4 K

Cleveland 12, Holly Pond 0

Sawyer Olinger: 3-for-3

John Martin: 2-for-3

Prep Soccer

West Point 9, Hamilton 0 (Boys)

Omar Segundo: 4 Goals

Josh Shannon, Sal Flores, Chance Aldridge, Jacob Bencze and Julio Fuentes: Goal

Jude Walker and Josh Shannon: 2 Assists

Saturday — April 1

Prep Baseball

Mountain Brook 10, Cullman 4

Southeastern 17, Hanceville 2

Jackson Cleveland: 2-for-2 (HR), RBI

West Point 16, Meek 3

Lane Stewart: 3-for-4 (GS), 5 RBIs

Andrew Putman: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Sylar Philyaw: 2-for-3

Brody Freeman: 2-for-3

Charlie Ashley: 2 RBIs

Minor 13, West Point 11

Brody Freeman: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Andrew Putman: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Colton McCoy: 1-for-4 (GS), 5 RBIs

Prep Softball

West Point 13, DAR 8

Macayla Wilkins: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Bethany Minck: 3-for-3, RBI

Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Macie Brown: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kortni Baker: 2-for-2, RBI

Bailey Brock: 2-for-3, RBI

Alexis Kimbril: 2-for-3

Boyd Buchanan 7, West Point 0

West Point 8, Brighton 4

Liberty Shadix: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Katie Beth Yovino: 2-for-3, RBI

Alexis Kimbril: 2-for-3, RBI

Bethany Minck: 2-for-3

Kara Jones: 1-for-2 (HR), 3 RBIs

Friday — March 31

Prep Baseball

Lynn 4, Addison 2

Kaden Dyson: 2-for-3

North Cobb Christian 11, Cullman 0

Venice 2, Cullman 0

Zane Watwood: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 K

Hanceville 15, Falkville 3

Nelson Arteaga: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs

Gabe Ognilla: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Dalton Johnson: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Jackson Cleveland: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

Hanceville 7, Vinemont 6

Les Fischer (H): 1-for-3, 3 RBIs

Jake Hale (V): 2-for-3, RBI

Michael Foust (V): 2-for-4, RBI

Vinemont 18, Falkville 8

Jake Hale: 2-for-4, 5 RBIs

Chayce Sandlin: 2-for-4, 4 RBIs

Ayden Thomason: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Michael Foust: 2-for-5

Prep Softball

Lynn 18, Addison 10

Decatur Heritage 5, Vinemont 0

Berkley Gable: 2-for-3

Arleigh Thomason: 2-for-3

Thursday — March 30

Prep Baseball

Cold Springs 3, Holly Pond 2

Brodee Bartlett (CS): 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K

Cody Smith (CS): 2-for-4

John Martin (HP): 3-for-4

Levi Farr (HP): 5 IP, 4 H, ER, 6 K

IMG Academy Gray 10, Cullman 0

Brewer 12, Fairview 4

Conner Scott: 2-for-2, RBI

Nic Gregory: 2-for-2

Gannon Black: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Hanceville 16, Vinemont 4

Nelson Arteaga (H): 5-for-5, 4 RBIs

Gabe Ognilla (H): 5-for-5, 3 RBIs

Tripp Lewis (H): 2-for-3, RBI

Dalton Johnson (H): 2 RBIs

Ashton Hurst (H): 2 RBIs

Joshua Rhodes (V): 2-for-2, RBI

Vinemont 14, Hanceville 12

Michael Foust (V): 4-for-5, RBI

Brady Johnson (V): 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Rylan McRae (V): 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Les Fischer (H): 3-for-5, 3 RBIs

Jake Cornelius (H): 3-for-4, RBI

Gabe Ognilla (H): 2-for-5, 3 RBIs

Ashton Hurst (H): 2-for-5, RBI

West Point 4, Elberta 3

Colton McCoy: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Jay Lamar: 2-for-4, RBI

Brody Freeman: 2-for-4 | 7 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 3 K

Prep Softball

Meek 10, Addison 0

Wednesday — March 29

Prep Baseball

Cullman 9, Ridgewood 0

Zane Watwood: 3-for-3 (HR), 4 RBIs

Cole Floyd: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Easton Peed: 2-for-2, RBI

Elijah Hayes: 2-for-3, RBI

*Seven Cullman pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts

New Hope 13, Fairview 2

Gannon Black: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

West Point 5, Normal Community 2

JD Cochran: 3-for-4, RBI

Colton McCoy: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Kanaan Sutter: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 10 K

Prep Softball

Enterprise 4, Cullman 1

Emma-Claire Wilson: 2-for-3

Dothan 7, Fairview 2

Ayda Payne: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

Tuesday — March 28

Prep Baseball

Danville 6, Addison 4

Lane Tubb: 3-for-4

Kiah Lake: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Appalachian 12, Cold Springs 0

Josh Winfrey: 2-for-3

Oneonta 13, Fairview 6

Lucas West: 2-for-3, RBI

Caden Jennings: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Southeastern 11, Good Hope 5

Dakota Overton: 2-for-4, RBI

Mason Drake: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Hayden 14, Vinemont 4

Jake Hale: 2-for-3, RBI

Prep Softball

Addison 13, Decatur Heritage 3

Yorkville 3, Cullman 2

Emma-Claire Wilson: 2-for-2

Forrest 14, Fairview 3

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you