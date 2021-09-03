When West Point and Lawrence County get together, everyone knows what to expect.
Seven of the previous nine meetings — including Friday night's non-region matchup — have been decided by eight points or less.
This time around, it was the Warriors who came out on top — holding off the Red Devils for a 14-7 victory.
“That’s just the history of this rivalry. That’s the way it’s been the last nine years,” West Point coach Don Farley said. “Two balanced teams, two communities that are alike, and each community that supports their team. We are glad to come out on top.”
In a game with limited scoring, the first two touchdowns came consecutively. A long touchdown run by Eli Folds gave West Point a 7-0 lead in the first half, but Lawrence County responded with a touchdown on its ensuing drive.
It wasn’t until after the break that a 1-yard run by Folds regained the lead for West Point. From that point forward, it was the Warriors' defense that made the stand.
Even late, it appeared Lawrence County had momentum following a pass interference penalty against West Point, but the Warriors were able to force a turnover on downs before assuming victory formation.
“I’m really proud of our defense,” Farley said. “They had to step up. We had a couple of guys go down late in the game, and we had our younger guys step up and make big plays out there.”
West Point (2-0) travels to Boaz next week for its Class 5A, Region 7 opener.
Addison 19, Aliceville 18
Addison exacted revenge against Aliceville on Friday night, securing a thrilling, come-from-behind win at A.G. Hicks Stadium to get an early leg up in the Class 2A, Region 5 race.
Trailing 18-6 late in the third, Addison went to work.
Justin Mather scored a 2-yard touchdown with 1:24 remaining, trimming the Bulldogs’ deficit to 18-13 after an Eli Howse extra point.
On their first possession of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs seized control for good on a 3-yard score by Christian Roberts.
Addison (3-0) led 19-18, and the Bulldogs’ defense shut out the Yellow Jackets the rest of the way.
Addison led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter after a Mather 1-yard touchdown.
Aliceville scored the next 18 points, including returning a fumble 60 yards for a score.
Addison travels to Midfield next week.
No. 8 Guntersville 34, Fairview 19
A tight halftime lead fell apart in the second half for Fairview as Guntersville found its offense.
The Aggies (2-1) led 13-12 at the break on a touchdown pass from Parker Martin to Michael Chambers and a rushing score from Martin.
However, it was Guntersville (2-1) scoring the only touchdown in the third quarter, then adding two scores early in the fourth to seize a 27-12 lead. A 65-yard touchdown run by Martin midway through the fourth closed the gap, but Guntersville found the end zone again in the closing minutes to seal the Class 5A, Region 7 win.
Martin finished the game with 129 yards on 14-of-19 passing and 152 rushing yards.
Fairview travels to Douglas next week.
Fultondale 44, Hanceville 36
Fultondale survived four Zach Campbell touchdowns and the visiting Bulldogs in the Class 4A, Region 6 opener for both teams.
Hanceville sprinted out to an early 12-0 lead with 1:21 left in the first quarter behind a Campbell scoring strike to J.T. Davis and a Brosnan Ward 7-yard touchdown scamper.
Fultondale closed its gap to 12-8 by the end of the first quarter.
Hanceville’s defense registered a touchdown with 8:02 in the second on a 20-yard scoop-and-score by Brady Cleek, handing the Bulldogs (1-1) a double-digit lead.
After a Fultondale score, Campbell answered with an explosive 60-yard touchdown with 53 seconds remaining in the half. Hanceville led 24-17 at the break.
Fultondale scored the next 14 points, seizing a 31-24 advantage with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter.
Campbell and the Bulldogs responded right back as the Hanceville signal-caller raced for a 57-yard touchdown with four seconds left in the third.
Fultondale didn’t go away, though, returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and a 38-30 lead.
The Wildcats pushed their lead to 44-30 with 4:41 to go and held off the Bulldogs after Campbell’s third rushing touchdown of the night – a 16-yarder.
Hanceville welcomes Dora to town for a region tilt next week.
Sulligent 53, Cold Springs 14
Josh Winfrey scored a pair of late touchdowns for Cold Springs in the Eagles’ Class 2A, Region 5 opener on Friday.
The Blue Devils raced out to a 19-0 cushion by the end of the first quarter and added five scores in the second stanza.
Cold Springs (0-3) is idle next week. The Eagles will host Aliceville on Sept. 17.
Oakman 45, Holly Pond 0
It was all Oakman on Friday, as Holly Pond struggled to stop the Wildcats and failed to find the end zone.
Oakman (2-1) scored early and often in this Class 3A, Region 6 game, reaching the end zone twice in each of the first, second and third quarters, before capping off the final period with another score.
Holly Pond (2-1) travels to J.B. Pennington next week.
J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6
Vinemont is still looking for its first win after struggling to slow J.B. Pennington’s offense on Friday night.
The Tigers (2-0) scored the first 49 points of the Class 3A, Region 6 game before Vinemont got on the board late in the fourth on a 3-yard touchdown run by Toby Hill.
Vinemont (0-3) travels to Carbon Hill next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.