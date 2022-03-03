GOOD HOPE — Kanaan Sutter provided a terrific start, West Point’s bats did more than enough to support him, and the Warriors took down Good Hope 11-1 in five innings on Thursday night to improve to 4-2 this season.
Sutter pitched four innings, scattering two hits and allowing an unearned run. He struck out nine batters and walked two.
A bases-loaded walk by Colton McCoy, sacrifice fly by Isaac Hoffpauir and RBI single by Cade Simmons gave West Point a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The Maroon and White netted another three-spot in the fourth frame following an RBI double by JD Cochran and RBI single by McCoy. The former eventually came around to score on a Good Hope error to make it 6-0.
West Point plated five more runs in the fifth inning to seal the deal early.
Brody Freeman scored on a wild pitch, McCoy socked a two-run double, and Hoffpauir followed with a two-run single.
McCoy finished with two hits and four RBIs, while Hoffpauir (three RBIs), Simmons (RBI), Cochran (RBI), Andrew Putman and Bryson Phillips each tallied one hit apiece. Eli Folds, meanwhile, scored three runs and walked twice.
Paydon Bagwell, Colten Whatley and Caden Drake produced one hit apiece for Good Hope. Eli Clements collected an RBI.
See more local roundup below.
Thursday, March 3
Prep Baseball
Montverde Academy 3, Cullman 2
Paxton Ponder: 2 hits, RBI
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits
Hayden Stancil: 7.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 K
Fairview 4, Hayden 0
Lucas West: 2 hits
Dalton Payne: HR, 2 RBIs
Crimson Wright: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 K
Asbury 9, Holly Pond 7
Hunter Farr: 3 hits, RBI
John Martin: 3 hits, RBI
Brewer 9, Vinemont 1
Prep Softball
Holly Pond 6, Fairview 1
Samantha Giles (HP): 3 hits
Madyson Rickman (HP): 2 RBIs
Emma Ray Spitzer (HP): 7 IP, 5 H, ER, 10 K
Ayda Payne (FV): 2 hits, RBI
Good Hope 10, Dora 8
Lizzy Steed: 5 hits, 3 RBIs
Addyson Burgess: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Haley Lay: 2 hits, RBI
Carley Adams: 2 hits
Campbell Koch: 2 RBIs
Meek 15, Vinemont 5
Katelyn Evans: hit, 3 RBIs
West Point 10, Danville 0
Bethany Minck: 3 hits, RBI
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI
Brindlee Phillips: 2 hits, RBI
Braelee Quinn: 2 hits, RBI
Sidney Burks: 2 hits, RBI
Carlie Wilkins: HR, 2 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins: 3 IP, H, 6 K
Braelee Quinn: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 K
Prep Tennis (Boys)
Cullman 7, Oneonta 2
Singles
Eli Chaney 4-8
Jake Murphree 6-8
Bennett Cabri 8-0
Landon Evans 8-0
Cooper McCoy 8-0
Nason Green 8-0
Skyler Smith 6-0
Doubles
Eli Chaney/Jake Murphree 9-8 (1)
Bennett Cabri/Landon Evans 8-1
Cooper McCoy/Nason Green 8-0
Skyler Smith/Brody McCluskey 8-1
Prep Tennis (Girls)
Cullman 9, Oneonta 0
Singles
Kate Krigbaum 8-1
Katia Peterson 8-0
Caroline Hill 8-1
Avery Heis 8-2
Savanna Privett 8-1
Olivia Dover 8-0
Karina Harris 8-1
Maddie Files 8-0
Doubles
Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson 8-0
Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett 8-0
Olivia Dover/Karina Harris 8-0
Avery Heis/Maddie Files 6-3
Tuesday, March 1
Prep Baseball
Hanceville 16, J.B. Pennington 6
Dylan Twilley: 4 hits, 3 RBIs
Adam Cooper: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Gabe Ognilla: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Les Fischer: 2 hits, RBI
Jackson Cleveland: 2 hits
Drew Campbell: hit, 2 RBIs
Holly Pond 7, Cleveland 2
Ethan Tapscott: 2 hits, RBI
Kollin Brown: 2 RBIs
Levi Farr: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 10 K
St. John Paul II 11, Vinemont 1
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Randolph 3, Cullman 0
St. Bernard 4, Fairview 0
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Huntsville 3, Cullman 1
St. Bernard 4, Fairview 0
Prep Softball
Addison 7, Cold Springs 4
Dora 15, Good Hope 2
Falkville 10, Hanceville 0
Arab 5, Holly Pond 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.