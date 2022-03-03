GOOD HOPE — Kanaan Sutter provided a terrific start, West Point’s bats did more than enough to support him, and the Warriors took down Good Hope 11-1 in five innings on Thursday night to improve to 4-2 this season.

Sutter pitched four innings, scattering two hits and allowing an unearned run. He struck out nine batters and walked two.

A bases-loaded walk by Colton McCoy, sacrifice fly by Isaac Hoffpauir and RBI single by Cade Simmons gave West Point a 3-0 lead in the third inning. The Maroon and White netted another three-spot in the fourth frame following an RBI double by JD Cochran and RBI single by McCoy. The former eventually came around to score on a Good Hope error to make it 6-0.

West Point plated five more runs in the fifth inning to seal the deal early.

Brody Freeman scored on a wild pitch, McCoy socked a two-run double, and Hoffpauir followed with a two-run single.

McCoy finished with two hits and four RBIs, while Hoffpauir (three RBIs), Simmons (RBI), Cochran (RBI), Andrew Putman and Bryson Phillips each tallied one hit apiece. Eli Folds, meanwhile, scored three runs and walked twice.

Paydon Bagwell, Colten Whatley and Caden Drake produced one hit apiece for Good Hope. Eli Clements collected an RBI.

See more local roundup below.

Thursday, March 3

Prep Baseball

Montverde Academy 3, Cullman 2

Paxton Ponder: 2 hits, RBI

Hayden Stancil: 2 hits

Hayden Stancil: 7.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 K

Fairview 4, Hayden 0

Lucas West: 2 hits

Dalton Payne: HR, 2 RBIs

Crimson Wright: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 K

Asbury 9, Holly Pond 7

Hunter Farr: 3 hits, RBI

John Martin: 3 hits, RBI

Brewer 9, Vinemont 1

Prep Softball

Holly Pond 6, Fairview 1

Samantha Giles (HP): 3 hits

Madyson Rickman (HP): 2 RBIs

Emma Ray Spitzer (HP): 7 IP, 5 H, ER, 10 K

Ayda Payne (FV): 2 hits, RBI

Good Hope 10, Dora 8

Lizzy Steed: 5 hits, 3 RBIs

Addyson Burgess: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Haley Lay: 2 hits, RBI

Carley Adams: 2 hits

Campbell Koch: 2 RBIs

Meek 15, Vinemont 5

Katelyn Evans: hit, 3 RBIs

West Point 10, Danville 0

Bethany Minck: 3 hits, RBI

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI

Brindlee Phillips: 2 hits, RBI

Braelee Quinn: 2 hits, RBI

Sidney Burks: 2 hits, RBI

Carlie Wilkins: HR, 2 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins: 3 IP, H, 6 K

Braelee Quinn: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 K

Prep Tennis (Boys)

Cullman 7, Oneonta 2

Singles

Eli Chaney 4-8

Jake Murphree 6-8

Bennett Cabri 8-0

Landon Evans 8-0

Cooper McCoy 8-0

Nason Green 8-0

Skyler Smith 6-0

Doubles

Eli Chaney/Jake Murphree 9-8 (1)

Bennett Cabri/Landon Evans 8-1

Cooper McCoy/Nason Green 8-0

Skyler Smith/Brody McCluskey 8-1

Prep Tennis (Girls)

Cullman 9, Oneonta 0

Singles

Kate Krigbaum 8-1

Katia Peterson 8-0

Caroline Hill 8-1

Avery Heis 8-2

Savanna Privett 8-1

Olivia Dover 8-0

Karina Harris 8-1

Maddie Files 8-0

Doubles

Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson 8-0

Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett 8-0

Olivia Dover/Karina Harris 8-0

Avery Heis/Maddie Files 6-3

Tuesday, March 1

Prep Baseball

Hanceville 16, J.B. Pennington 6

Dylan Twilley: 4 hits, 3 RBIs

Adam Cooper: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Gabe Ognilla: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Les Fischer: 2 hits, RBI

Jackson Cleveland: 2 hits

Drew Campbell: hit, 2 RBIs

Holly Pond 7, Cleveland 2

Ethan Tapscott: 2 hits, RBI

Kollin Brown: 2 RBIs

Levi Farr: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 10 K

St. John Paul II 11, Vinemont 1

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Randolph 3, Cullman 0

St. Bernard 4, Fairview 0

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Huntsville 3, Cullman 1

St. Bernard 4, Fairview 0

Prep Softball

Addison 7, Cold Springs 4

Dora 15, Good Hope 2

Falkville 10, Hanceville 0

Arab 5, Holly Pond 2

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you