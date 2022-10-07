There are two oft-repeated three-word phrases in the West Point dressing room, coach Don Farley said.
“We love you” and “Do your job.”
After some bumpy moments earlier in the season, the Warriors (3-5, 2-2 Class 5A, Region 8) are getting their jobs done lately and continued that Friday with a 21-0 win over Ardmore (3-4, 2-2).
The Warriors started the year 1-5, and the last three games in that stretch were double-digit losses to Russellville, Fairview and Douglas
“It’s not always been fun this season,” Farley said.
But Farley reminded his team its primary goals were attainable. and two weeks later, they still are. The playoffs remain a possibility.
“There are some growing pains when young people are learning things,” Farley said. “They’re responding. They’re starting to get some self-confidence.”
Friday was West Point’s first shutout win since October 2020.
“Our defense played lights out,” Farley said. “They got stop after stop, so I was real pleased with them.”
Hunter Hensley threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Brody Freeman and added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter – the latter set up by a 35-yard pass to Parker Marks.
Hensley tacked on a 6-yard touchdown pass to Eli Sims in the fourth quarter. Farley said the protection was good Friday, and other players teamed with Hensley to make plays.
“He spread the ball around, and we really came together as a team,” Farley said.
West Point hosts East Limestone next week.
Good Hope 20, Ashville 7
Colten Whatley threw three touchdown passes, and Good Hope took another step toward a playoff berth with a win at Ashville.
The Raiders (4-4, 2-2 Class 4A, Region 6), who never trailed, beat Ashville (2-5, 1-3) by double digits for the third consecutive year. They’ve outscored Ashville 107-27 in those games.
Whatley threw a 26-yard touchdown to Tucker Malin in the first quarter, a 44-yard strike to Kmal Bell in the second and a 40-yarder to Kaleb Jones in the fourth.
Good Hope, which hopes to make the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, hosts Fultondale next week.
Aliceville 52, Cold Springs 8
Victor Laurentius helped give Cold Springs an 8-7 lead, something it never had in a shutout loss last year, but that lead didn’t last as powerhouse Aliceville pulled away.
Tucker Philbeck passed to Josh Winfrey for the 2-point conversion at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter, and Cold Springs (3-5, 0-4 Class 2A, Region 5) led until late in the frame.
But three Aliceville touchdowns before halftime, the last in the final minute, put the Yellow Jackets (7-1, 4-0) up 30-8.
Cold Springs hosts Greene County next week.
West End 49, Holly Pond 26
Sawyer Olinger and Diego Garcia got Holly Pond off to a good start, but the Broncos couldn’t hang on and remain winless this season.
Those first-quarter touchdown runs put the Broncos (0-8, 0-5 Class 2A, Region 6) ahead 14-0, but West End scored five touchdowns before Holly Pond responded.
Boston Gibbs and Jayden Holloway contributed fourth-quarter touchdowns for Holly Pond, but the Broncos got no closer than 15 points in the final period.
West End improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.
Holly Pond is off next week.
Etowah 48, Hanceville 7
It took until the final minute of the game, but with a quarterback keeper for a touchdown, Noah Jones ended at least one measure of frustration for Hanceville.
It wasn’t enough in the loss to Etowah (6-1, 5-0 Class 4A, Region 6), but Jones’ touchdown helped Hanceville (2-6, 1-4) avoid a third consecutive shutout in the series with Etowah.
The Blue Devils led 21-0 after one quarter. It was the fourth straight loss overall for Hanceville.
The Bulldogs are off next week.
Madison Academy 49, Vinemont 7
Kayden Henderson stopped a shutout with a touchdown for Vinemont midway through the fourth quarter, but the Eagles were otherwise grounded in a Class 3A, Region 7 game with Madison Academy.
The Mustangs (5-2, 4-0) scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and led 49-0 at halftime.
Vinemont (2-5, 1-3) hosts Danville next week.