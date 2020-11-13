VINEMONT — West Point opened the season with a road sweep of Vinemont on Thursday night.

The Warriors erased an 8-point halftime deficit, and Carter Thornton blocked a 3-point attempt as time expired to give West Point's varsity boys a 47-45 victory over the Eagles.

Coach Randy Jones' squad outscored the home team 22-8 in the third quarter.

The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, scored early and often in a 62-18 victory against Vinemont's varsity girls.

Coach John Welborn's group led 43-11 at halftime.

See local roundup below:

Thursday, November 12

Varsity Boys

West Point 47, Vinemont 45

% Aubry Cleghorn, West Point: 16 points

% Logan Selby, West Point: 7 points

% Jacob Dye, West Point: 6 points

% Cade Simmons, West Point: 6 points

% Collin Teichmiller, Vinemont: 12 points

% Colby Miller, Vinemont: 9 points

% Isaac Moody, Vinemont: 9 points

Other Scores

Cullman 76, Mortimer Jordan 49

Corner 59, Hanceville 50

Varsity Girls

West Point 62, Vinemont 18

% Ryleigh Jones, West Point: 20 points

% Lexi Shadix, West Point: 14 points

% Braelee Quinn, West Point: 12 points

% Abby Young, Vinemont: 5 points

Hanceville 45, Corner 32

% Cassidy Campbell: 23 points

% Jessica Thompson: 10 points

Other Scores

Mortimer Jordan 68, Cullman 62

Tuesday, November 10

Varsity Girls

Cullman 58, Brewer 30

% Ava McSwain: 15 points

% Jaden Winfrey: 12 points

% Maci Brown: 11 points

