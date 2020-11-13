VINEMONT — West Point opened the season with a road sweep of Vinemont on Thursday night.
The Warriors erased an 8-point halftime deficit, and Carter Thornton blocked a 3-point attempt as time expired to give West Point's varsity boys a 47-45 victory over the Eagles.
Coach Randy Jones' squad outscored the home team 22-8 in the third quarter.
The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, scored early and often in a 62-18 victory against Vinemont's varsity girls.
Coach John Welborn's group led 43-11 at halftime.
See local roundup below:
Thursday, November 12
Varsity Boys
West Point 47, Vinemont 45
% Aubry Cleghorn, West Point: 16 points
% Logan Selby, West Point: 7 points
% Jacob Dye, West Point: 6 points
% Cade Simmons, West Point: 6 points
% Collin Teichmiller, Vinemont: 12 points
% Colby Miller, Vinemont: 9 points
% Isaac Moody, Vinemont: 9 points
Other Scores
Cullman 76, Mortimer Jordan 49
Corner 59, Hanceville 50
Varsity Girls
West Point 62, Vinemont 18
% Ryleigh Jones, West Point: 20 points
% Lexi Shadix, West Point: 14 points
% Braelee Quinn, West Point: 12 points
% Abby Young, Vinemont: 5 points
Hanceville 45, Corner 32
% Cassidy Campbell: 23 points
% Jessica Thompson: 10 points
Other Scores
Mortimer Jordan 68, Cullman 62
Tuesday, November 10
Varsity Girls
Cullman 58, Brewer 30
% Ava McSwain: 15 points
% Jaden Winfrey: 12 points
% Maci Brown: 11 points
