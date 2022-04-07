Baseball Roundup
Caiden Rodgers tossed a one-hit shutout as West Point took down Lawrence County 5-0 on Thursday to clinch a playoff spot.

Rodgers struck out seven and walked just one in seven terrific innings of work.

The Warriors plated two runs in the first inning on an error and RBI single by Brody Freeman.

They added three more runs in the second frame — Isaac Hoffpauir and Colton McCoy each hit RBI doubles — and that was more than enough for Rodgers, who needed just 92 pitches to cap off his masterpiece.

Hoffpauir paced the offense with three hits and an RBI, while Rodgers secured two hits.

McCoy (RBI), Freeman (RBI), Cade Simmons and Andrew Putman each notched one hit.

"It was big to come out and handle our business and lock up a playoff spot for the second consecutive year," West Point coach Drew Bryson said. "Caiden did a great job setting the tone on the mound. He stayed ahead in counts and executed his pitches really well. We had great at-bats one through nine and were able to put runs on the board early. I'm proud of these guys and excited about the series with Russellville next week."

See below for more local roundup.

Thursday — April 7

Winston County 8, Cold Springs 5

Tucker Philbeck: hit, RBI

Cody Bales: hit, RBI

Cullman 9, Muscle Shoals 3

Will Bradberry: 3 hits (2 HR), 3 RBIs

Kaleb Heatherly: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Hayden Stancil: hit, RBI

Tucker Cagle: hit, RBI

Kaleb Heatherly: 7 IP, 5 H, ER, 7 K

Hanceville 10, Good Hope 9

Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Drew Campbell (H): 2 hits, RBI

Jackson Cleveland (H): hit, 2 RBIs

Dylan Twilley (H): hit, RBI

Les Fischer (H): hit, RBI

Colten Whatley (GH): 4 hits, RBI

Braxton Marshall (GH): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Paydon Bagwell (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Dakota Overton (GH): 2 hits

Tyler Black (GH): 2 hits

East Lawrence 11, Vinemont 7

Jake Hale: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Colby Miller: 2 hits

Kayden Henderson: hit, RBI

Prep Softball

Cullman 9, Gardendale 3

Brooklyn Morton: 3 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Carlie Burnham: 3 hits (HR), RBI

Olivia Britton: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Savannah Davis: 2 hits (HR), RBI

West Point 7, Lawrence County 2

Kolby Clifton: hit, 2 RBIs

JD Cochran: hit, 2 RBIs

Brody Freeman: hit, RBI

Eli Folds: 3 walks

Kanaan Sutter: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 7 K

