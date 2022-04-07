Caiden Rodgers tossed a one-hit shutout as West Point took down Lawrence County 5-0 on Thursday to clinch a playoff spot.
Rodgers struck out seven and walked just one in seven terrific innings of work.
The Warriors plated two runs in the first inning on an error and RBI single by Brody Freeman.
They added three more runs in the second frame — Isaac Hoffpauir and Colton McCoy each hit RBI doubles — and that was more than enough for Rodgers, who needed just 92 pitches to cap off his masterpiece.
Hoffpauir paced the offense with three hits and an RBI, while Rodgers secured two hits.
McCoy (RBI), Freeman (RBI), Cade Simmons and Andrew Putman each notched one hit.
"It was big to come out and handle our business and lock up a playoff spot for the second consecutive year," West Point coach Drew Bryson said. "Caiden did a great job setting the tone on the mound. He stayed ahead in counts and executed his pitches really well. We had great at-bats one through nine and were able to put runs on the board early. I'm proud of these guys and excited about the series with Russellville next week."
See below for more local roundup.
Thursday — April 7
Winston County 8, Cold Springs 5
Tucker Philbeck: hit, RBI
Cody Bales: hit, RBI
Cullman 9, Muscle Shoals 3
Will Bradberry: 3 hits (2 HR), 3 RBIs
Kaleb Heatherly: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Hayden Stancil: hit, RBI
Tucker Cagle: hit, RBI
Kaleb Heatherly: 7 IP, 5 H, ER, 7 K
Hanceville 10, Good Hope 9
Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Drew Campbell (H): 2 hits, RBI
Jackson Cleveland (H): hit, 2 RBIs
Dylan Twilley (H): hit, RBI
Les Fischer (H): hit, RBI
Colten Whatley (GH): 4 hits, RBI
Braxton Marshall (GH): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Paydon Bagwell (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Dakota Overton (GH): 2 hits
Tyler Black (GH): 2 hits
East Lawrence 11, Vinemont 7
Jake Hale: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Colby Miller: 2 hits
Kayden Henderson: hit, RBI
Prep Softball
Cullman 9, Gardendale 3
Brooklyn Morton: 3 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Carlie Burnham: 3 hits (HR), RBI
Olivia Britton: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Savannah Davis: 2 hits (HR), RBI
West Point 7, Lawrence County 2
Kolby Clifton: hit, 2 RBIs
JD Cochran: hit, 2 RBIs
Brody Freeman: hit, RBI
Eli Folds: 3 walks
Kanaan Sutter: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 7 K
