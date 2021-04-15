Carter Thornton ripped a go-ahead double with two outs, Eli Folds closed the door, and West Point’s baseball team took down Lawrence County 3-2 in eight innings on Thursday to punch its ticket to the postseason.
Folds scattered four hits, two earned runs and 14 strikeouts in his tremendous outing.
Thornton and Will Cochran finished with two hits apiece, while Branson Smith (RBI) contributed one hit.
The Warriors (17-15) trailed 2-0 late but scored a run in the sixth inning and another in the seventh — thanks to a pair of Lawrence County errors — to tie the game and send it to extras.
Thursday — April 15
Prep Baseball
Winston County 3, Addison 1
Jesse Brock: 2 hits
Lane Tubb: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 K
Southeastern 7, Good Hope 2
Braxton Marshall: 3 hits, RBI
Lane Speegle: 2 hits
Paydon Bagwell: hit, RBI
Phil Campbell 10, Vinemont 0
Lawrence County 11, West Point 1
Bryson Phillips: hit, RBI
Prep Softball
Sumiton Christian 9, Cold Springs 5
Anna Kate Voce: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Heidi Nichols: 2 hits
Cullman 9, Decatur 4
Haley Shannon: 3 hits
Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Faith Guest: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits
Savannah Davis: hit, RBI
Emma Claire Wilson: hit, RBI
Sarah Herfurth: hit, RBI
Emma Claire Wilson: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 8 K
Appalachian 11, Fairview 5
Deavan Fulmer: hit, 4 RBIs
Emma Garcia: hit, RBI
West Point 8, Arab 5
Lexi Shadix: 3 hits (2 HR), 4 RBIs
Braelee Quinn: 2 hits
Kylee Quinn: 2 hits
Lexi Kimbril: hit, RBI
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Decatur 2, Cullman 0
