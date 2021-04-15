Baseball
Carter Thornton ripped a go-ahead double with two outs, Eli Folds closed the door, and West Point’s baseball team took down Lawrence County 3-2 in eight innings on Thursday to punch its ticket to the postseason.

Folds scattered four hits, two earned runs and 14 strikeouts in his tremendous outing.

Thornton and Will Cochran finished with two hits apiece, while Branson Smith (RBI) contributed one hit.

The Warriors (17-15) trailed 2-0 late but scored a run in the sixth inning and another in the seventh — thanks to a pair of Lawrence County errors — to tie the game and send it to extras.

See more local roundup below.

Thursday — April 15

Prep Baseball

Winston County 3, Addison 1

Jesse Brock: 2 hits

Lane Tubb: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 K

 

Southeastern 7, Good Hope 2

Braxton Marshall: 3 hits, RBI

Lane Speegle: 2 hits

Paydon Bagwell: hit, RBI

 

Phil Campbell 10, Vinemont 0

 

Lawrence County 11, West Point 1

Bryson Phillips: hit, RBI

Prep Softball

Sumiton Christian 9, Cold Springs 5

Anna Kate Voce: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Heidi Nichols: 2 hits

 

Cullman 9, Decatur 4

Haley Shannon: 3 hits

Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Faith Guest: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits

Savannah Davis: hit, RBI

Emma Claire Wilson: hit, RBI

Sarah Herfurth: hit, RBI

Emma Claire Wilson: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 8 K

 

Appalachian 11, Fairview 5

Deavan Fulmer: hit, 4 RBIs

Emma Garcia: hit, RBI

 

West Point 8, Arab 5

Lexi Shadix: 3 hits (2 HR), 4 RBIs

Braelee Quinn: 2 hits

Kylee Quinn: 2 hits

Lexi Kimbril: hit, RBI

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Decatur 2, Cullman 0

