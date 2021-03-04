WEST POINT — West Point recorded a 10-0 home win against Fairview on Thursday night.
Branson Smith produced a three-hit shutout, and the Warriors did more than enough at the plate to improve to 3-6 this season.
“Any time you play Fairview, you’ve got a big rivalry there,” West Point coach Drew Bryson said. “(Coach) Brandon (Tidmore) does a great job of coaching his guys up. Whether they’re young or have an older group, his guys are always going to compete hard. For us, we played clean defense again. That’s two games in a row we’ve played error-free baseball, and that’s a big turnaround from what we’ve been being."
West Point stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning following a two-run single by Aubry Cleghorn and a sacrifice fly by Carter Thornton.
In the third inning, the Warriors increased their advantage to 5-0 without the courtesy of a hit — the Aggies plunked three batters and walked two others to start the frame — before a pair of RBI singles by Caiden Rodgers and Chase Sibley made it 7-0. Eli Folds then brought in JD Cochran on a sacrifice fly before Rodgers came around to score on a passed ball.
West Point added its final run of the game on a balk in the fourth inning.
Smith allowed just three hits in five innings of work, scattering four strikeouts and two walks.
“Proud of Branson,” Bryson said. “He got in there and pounded the strike zone just like he did against Mortimer Jordan. He’s a guy that until Aubry gets back healthy is going to be depended on for a lot of innings. It’s another quality start for him."
Cleghorn (two RBIs), Folds (RBI), Rodgers (RBI), Sibley (RBI), Smith and Isaac Hoffpauir each finished with one hit, while Thornton (two RBIs) and Cochran (RBI) also contributed.
“The guys were patient at the plate,” Bryson said. “We didn’t chase a lot of bad pitches. We took our walks and got some big hits when we needed to."
Dalton Payne, Levi Garner and Bryceson Turner provided one hit apiece for Fairview.
PREP BASEBALL
Cullman 2, Bob Jones 1
Jeb Bartle: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 11 K
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, RBI
Hunter Brooks: hit, RBI
Good Hope 12, Meek 0
Braxton Marshall: 5 IP, 1 H, 8 K
Caleb Rusk: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Braxton Marshall: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Landon Piper: 2 hits, RBI
Morgan Cook: hit, 2 RBIs
PREP SOFTBALL
Muscle Shoals 9, Cullman 8
Haley Shannon: 3 hits
Savannah Davis: 2 hits, RBI
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits, RBI
Shana Guest: 2 hits, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: HR, 2 RBIs
Faith Guest: hit, 2 RBIs
Hayden 12, West Point 1
Lexi Shadix: RBI 2B
