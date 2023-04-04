Brie Voss tossed a shutout to lift Cullman’s softball team past Class 4A No. 1 Curry 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Voss scattered three hits and five strikeouts for the Lady Bearcats, who improved to 11-13-2 this season.
Taylor Au put the Black and Gold in front 1-0 with an RBI single in the first inning.
That lead held until the fifth inning, when Olivia Britton and Au recorded back-to-back RBI singles to make it 3-0. Reese Hopper then drew a bases-loaded walk to increase Cullman’s advantage to four.
Au (two RBIs) and Hattie Graham secured two hits apiece, while Hopper (RBI), Britton (RBI), Voss and Haley Shannon each provided one.
See more local roundup below and check back for updates throughout the night.
Prep Baseball
Oneonta 11, Good Hope 1
Ayden Black: 2-for-3
Decatur Heritage 14, Vinemont 3
Jake Hale: 2-for-3, RBI
Michael Foust: 2-for-2
Jasper 8, West Point 4
Brody Freeman: 2-for-3
Gus McKenney: 2 RBIs