Diego Rodriguez ran for two touchdowns and Vinemont scored all its points before halftime to cruise past Brindlee Mountain, 44-0.
The win for Vinemont (1-3, 1-0 Class 3A, Region 7) snapped a four-game losing streak dating back to last season. Two of their three losses this year, however, were by single digits.
Josh Rhodes, JT Wilhite, Chase Blair and Chris Knight each added a touchdown run for Vinemont. Vinemont led 24-0 after one quarter and tacked on three more touchdowns before halftime.
“They played with intensity, played with energy and did what they were expected to do. So, that felt good,” coach Stephen Robinson said of his players.
It was the team’s most lopsided win since a 47-0 defeat of Asbury last year, even with Vinemont choosing not to score after halftime Friday.
Robinson appreciates the character of his team, noting the players’ accountability and willingness to acknowledge responsibility when coaches point out mistakes.
“I just enjoy being around this group,” Robinson said. “They’re fun to coach, fun to be around.”
Brindlee Mountain fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the region. Vinemont hosts Susan Moore next week.
--
Class 4A, Region 6
Hanceville 32, Ashville 6
Marquies Leeth ran for the first of his two touchdowns runs early in the second quarter to tie the game at 6, and Hanceville (2-2, 1-1 Class 4A, Region 6) never looked back on the way to its most convincing win this year.
Ashville took a 6-0 lead with a touchdown late in the first quarter, but Hanceville took over from there.
“Our defense just continues to swarm the ball,” Hanceville coach Ryan Brewer said. “Really proud of our effort tonight. Guys played hard, hit hard. It was a good team win.”
Hunter Black threw a 19-yard touchdown to JT Davis to give Hanceville its first lead at 13-6.
A blocked punt set up Leeth’s second score in the final minute of the half.
“I’ll tell you what, he’s getting better each game,” Brewer said of Leeth.
In the third quarter, Eli Clements and Keiton Whatley ran for touchdowns.
“Winning is pretty hard,” Brewer said. “Especially to win a region game is big (and) gives us a step (toward) where we want to go.”
--
Class 5A, Region 7
Russellville 48, West Point 14
Hunter Hensley factored into both West Point touchdowns, but the host Golden Tigers were too much for the Warriors (2-2, 1-1 Class 5A, Region 7).
Hensley ran for a touchdown and passed to Brayden Monfort for another.
Russellville (4-0, 2-0) shut out West Point last year, but the Warriors have scored in every game since then.
West Point, which has wins over Good Hope and Vinemont so far this year, hosts Fairview next week.
--
Class 2A, Region 5
Lamar County 46, Cold Springs 20
Matt Williams ran for a trio of touchdowns, but Cold Springs couldn’t keep up with undefeated Lamar County.
Williams ran for a long touchdown less than a minute into the game, but that was the only lead Cold Springs (2-2, 0-2 Class 2A, Region 5) enjoyed.
Lamar County (4-0, 2-0) scored the next 27 points before Williams’ 2-yard run in the final minute of the half. Lamar County led 33-12 at halftime. Williams added a 5-yard touchdown late in the game.
Cold Springs will visit Locust Fork next week.
--
Class 2A, Region 6
Pleasant Valley 15, Holly Pond 14
Sawyer Olinger passed for a touchdown and rushed for another, but Holly Pond fell short of a win despite playing its most competitive game so far this year.
The Broncos (0-4, 0-2 Class 2A, Region 6) failed to score a touchdown on a key second-half drive but soon got a safety after a turnover on downs. That cut the deficit to 15-14.
On a later drive, Holly Pond got inside the Pleasant Valley 15 but an interception spoiled the scoring chance.
Olinger had a 23-yard touchdown pass to Boston Gibbs early in the game, and Holly Pond trailed 12-6 at halftime.
After a Pleasant Valley field goal, Olinger cut the deficit to 15-12 with a quarterback sneak for a score.
Pleasant Valley held on to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the region. Holly Pond will visit Southeastern next week.
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Hackleburg 32, Addison 28
Jed Wilkins ran for two of Addison’s four long touchdown runs Friday, but Hackleburg snatched a victory from the Bulldogs in the final minute.
Wilkins’ 50-yard run with 6:43 left put Addison (2-2, 2-1 Class 1A, Region 8) up 28-26, but the Panthers (2-1, 2-0) scored a touchdown with 49 seconds left.
Wilkins had an 80-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the game, and Braden Luker ran for a 36-yard score later in the first quarter, which ended with the score tied at 12.
After Hackleburg scored early in the second quarter and midway through the third, Elijah Roberts broke off a 50-yard touchdown run with 2:21 left in the third. Hayden Holland’s conversion made it 26-20.
Wilkins’ touchdown put Addison ahead one more time before Hackleburg won it.
Addison will visit Waterloo next week.