Vinemont welcomed in Danville on Friday night needing to finish Class 3A, Region 7 play with two wins.
The Eagles crossed off that first victory following a dominant 48-14 showing inside their home stadium.
“It’s big to be able to get a win when you need it,” Vinemont coach Stephen Robinson said. “We expected a dog fight. Danville beat Susan Moore, who beat us in a game that we didn’t play real well and had a lot of critical mistakes. Our focus has been to reduce those mistakes and just respond better when bad things happen. We did that tonight, and I’m proud of the guys.”
Vinemont (3-5, 2-3) was able to move the ball consistently and found the end zone often despite leading only 7-0 after the first quarter on a touchdown run by Kyler Pugh. In the second quarter, the Eagles tacked on two more rushing touchdowns — both by Diego Rodriguez.
With a 21-7 lead at the break, Vinemont turned it on in the second half.
Toby Hill added a touchdown midway through the third quarter. Less than a minute later, a blocked punt was recovered in the end zone by Max Foell to give the Eagles a 35-7 lead.
“That was big,” Robinson said. “That kind of blew the game open.”
In the final period, Pugh added a second touchdown and Austin Marsh scored on a short run set up by an interception return from Logan Ford.
Pugh finished with 143 yards on 14 carries, while Rodriguez added 108 yards on 13 totes.
Kayden Henderson tossed in 44 yards on five carries.
Vinemont hosts Asbury next week in its region finale, with a win clinching a spot in the playoffs.
Cold Springs 30, Greene County 26
When Cold Springs needed a clutch play Friday night, it turned to Matt Williams.
In a back-and-forth battle, the sophomore scored three touchdowns in the second half to give the Eagles their first Class 2A, Region 5 win this season.
In a game featuring eight lead changes, the first touchdown didn’t come until the second quarter on a 50-yard touchdown pass by Greene County. A responding 5-yard score by Victor Laurentius got Cold Springs (4-5, 1-4) on the board, but Greene County tacked on another touchdown pass to lead 12-8 at halftime.
In the second half, a 5-yard touchdown run by Williams regained the lead for Cold Springs, but big plays by Greene County continued to plague the Eagles. A 95-yard touchdown run by the Tigers gave them an 18-14 lead late in the third. Cold Springs responded almost immediately, though, with Williams finding the end zone to regain the lead. But a 45-yard touchdown by Greene County with seconds left in the third gave the Tigers a 26-22 lead entering the final quarter.
However, it was Williams who made the difference, scoring on a 5-yard run with 4:55 left to put Cold Springs ahead for good.
The Eagles wrap up their season next week at home against Tuscaloosa Academy.
Addison 20, Fa

A week removed from a bye, Addison made light work of Falkville thanks to stellar defensive play.
The Bulldogs’ offense started slowly, not scoring until Braden Luker found the end zone on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter.
The Addison defense continued to keep Falkville (4-4) in check, while Briley Hayes added a 25-yard score in the third period and 32-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Falkville’s lone touchdown came late in the final quarter.
Addison (6-2) welcomes in Phillips next week.
East Limestone 35, West Point 20
West Point had its lead slip away twice and wasn’t able to overcome a late surge from the East Limestone offense.
The Warriors (3-6, 2-3 In Class 5A, Region 8) jumped out to a 14-0 lead early behind a touchdown run from Hunter Hensley and a 70-yard punt return from Brody Freeman.
However, East Limestone (3-5, 2-3) responded with two scores of its own to tie it 14-14 at the break.
Midway through the third, West Point regained the lead, 20-14, on a 1-yard touchdown run by Garit Roberson.
But that would be the last time the Warriors would score.
East Limestone regained the lead in the third, then put it out of reach with two more scores in the fourth.
West Point travels to Brewer next week.