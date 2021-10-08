Colby Miller and the Vinemont Eagles made a late statement at Susan Moore on Friday, overcoming a pair of injuries and an early deficit for a thrilling, 50-42 road victory.
In another Class 3A, Region 6 shootout, Miller scored the go-ahead touchdown on a pass from freshman Rush Sandlin with 4:13 remaining in the game, seizing a 44-42 edge for the Eagles.
Miller intercepted Susan Moore on its next possession and the senior cashed in the turnover with a short touchdown plunge, extending Vinemont’s lead to 50-42.
The Eagles’ defense stood tall for one final possession, securing the win.
Miller accounted for five Vinemont touchdowns overall.
“I’m super proud of our players and coaches. We played well. We’ve talked about how important is to win tough road games in our region, and we overcame injuries to Brody Speer and Kayden Henderson in the first half to do so. Rush Sandlin and Isaac Moody were among the guys who stepped up,” said Vinemont coach Stephen Robinson. “This is one our guys should enjoy. They easily could have folded the tent when things weren’t going well.”
Susan Moore led as much as 21-8 with 8:09 remaining in the second quarter.
Vinemont (3-4, 3-2) answered quickly, scoring 16 unanswered points.
Speer scored Vinemont’s first touchdowns before exiting with the injury. His second score cut Susan Moore’s advantage to 21-16 with 4:52 remaining before the half.
The Eagles seized a slim 24-21 lead on a touchdown pass from Miller to Moody with 1:03 left before half.
The fun was just cranking up before intermission.
Susan Moore answered with a passing touchdown with 26 seconds remaining, reclaiming a 28-24 advantage.
Vinemont, though, tallied the final score before the half, closing the stanza with a touchdown pass from Sandlin to Miller. The Eagles led 32-28.
Both teams traded leads three times in the second half before Vinemont snatched control for good.
Miller finished with 183 yards on 28 carries. He scored twice on the ground. He also caught two passes — both touchdowns — for 46 yards. Miller added a touchdown pass as well. Speer had 103 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries before exiting. Sandlin had 46 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Vinemont continues Region 6 action at Oakman next week.
Fairview 55, Crossville 6
The Aggies rolled on Friday night, securing a playoff berth en route improving to 6-1 (4-1 in Class 5A, Region 7) this season.
Eli Frost returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and Parker Martin threw a scoring strike to Bryson Chamness to put Fairview up 14-0 in the first five minutes of the game.
Tyler Simmons added a pair of rushing scores, Frost pitched in another touchdown on the ground, and Martin connected with Michael Chambers for a touchdown pass to help the Aggies grab a 41-0 lead after the first quarter.
Carson Jones and Caiden Hall each provided touchdown runs later in the game.
"It's an honor to get in the playoffs," Fairview coach George Redding said. "That's one of our goals each and every year. We're excited, but we've still got a lot of work ahead of us before we get there."
Fairview hosts Brewer next week in a non-region clash.
Cullman 42, Columbia 8
Six Cullman players scored touchdowns in the first half, propelling the Bearcats to a comfortable Class 6A, Region 8 victory -- and a postseason berth -- in Huntsville.
Jamar Kay accounted for a pair of touchdowns — a rushing TD to open the scoring for the Bearcats and a 15-yard strike to Tripp Gudger later in the first frame.
Noah Kee had a 19-yard rushing touchdown for the Bearcats, Jake Dueland added a 43-yard score on the ground, Patrick Adcock tallied a 15-yard rushing score and Preston Gray capped the offensive fireworks with a touchdown.
Jack Stanford scooped up a fumble recovery for the Bearcats, Kay added an interception, and Jared Shelton had a blocked punt.
Cullman (6-2, 4-1) led 28-0 after one quarter.
Columbia dropped its 60th consecutive game.
Cullman hosts Athens next week in a pivotal Region 8 game. The Bearcats close the region schedule against the Eagles and Muscle Shoals.
Lamar County 23, Addison 14
Lamar County thwarted a late Addison rally, keeping pace in the Class 2A, Region 5 race on Friday night in Vernon.
Both defenses controlled the narrative in the first half. Lamar County did squeeze out a field goal with two seconds remaining in the second quarter for a 3-0 edge.
Lamar County pushed its lead to 9-0 with 2:33 remaining in the third quarter and made it 17-0 with 54 seconds remaining in the stanza.
Addison (4-4, 2-3) began its rally in the closing seconds of the third quarter, using a Christian Roberts 6-yard touchdown to trim its deficit to 17-7.
Addison inched closer on its next possession as Jed Wilkins hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Roberts. The extra point was successful, and Lamar County led 17-14 with eight minutes to go in the game.
But Lamar County notched a touchdown with 2:53 remaining to eliminate a complete Addison comeback.
Addison hosts Hamilton in a non-region contest next week.
Etowah 44, Hanceville 0
Etowah rebounded from last week’s loss to Good Hope with a shutout against the Bulldogs.
The Blue Devils surged out to a 30-0 cushion by the end of the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way in a Class 4A, Region 6 game.
London Wood had a late interception for Hanceville.
Hanceville (2-5, 0-5) hosts Ashville next week for the region finale.
Winfield 46, Holly Pond 0
Winfield continued its undefeated march this season, improving to 8-0 with a convincing road victory at Holly Pond in a Class 3A, Region 6 tilt.
Winfield, which has outscored its opponents by an average of 29 points this season, has now won six of seven meetings all-time vs. the Broncos.
Holly Pond (3-4, 1-4) hosts Susan Moore next week for another region contest.
Midfield 70, Cold Springs 8
The Eagles fell to 0-7 (0-4 in Class 2A, Region 5) following Friday night's home loss to the Patriots.
Hank Harrison's 2-yard touchdown run and a subsequent 2-point conversion by Cold Springs tied the game at 8-all midway through the first quarter.
Midfield, though, scored 62 unanswered points to close it out.
The Eagles host Winston County next week.
