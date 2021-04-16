VINEMONT — The Cullman County Baseball Tournament semifinals are set.

Vinemont defeated Good Hope 11-1, Hanceville eased past Cold Springs 11-3, and Fairview took down Holly Pond 10-0 at Mike Cupp Field on Friday to keep their championship hopes alive and well entering Saturday.

The Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning against the Raiders and ended the matchup early with four more runs in the sixth inning.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, broke a 2-2 tie against the Eagles with a three-run fifth inning and then put the contest out of reach with six runs in the sixth inning.

The Aggies rounded out the Day 1 schedule by taking control early against the Broncos with a six-run second inning en route to a five-inning victory.

Hanceville will play top-seeded West Point on Saturday at 11 a.m.

That semifinal clash will be followed by Vinemont/Fairview at 1 p.m.

The championship game is set for 3 p.m.

See below for capsules from each first-round matchup.

Vinemont 11, Good Hope 1

Deacon Samples (V): 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Will Rhodes (V): 2 hits

Collin Teichmiller (V): hit, 2 RBIs

Preston Williams (V): hit, RBI

Colby Miller (V): hit

Austin Riddle (V): hit

Ayden Thomason (V): hit

Mason McKinney (V): RBI

Colby Miller (V): 3 IP, H, 0 ER, 3 K

Ayden Thomason (V): 3 IP, ER, K

Paydon Bagwell (GH): hit

Caleb Rusk (GH): RBI

 

Hanceville 11, Cold Springs 3

Zach Campbell (H): 3 hits

Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, RBI

Barrett Hardin (H): hit, 2 RBIs

Bo Joles (H): hit, 2 RBIs

Drew Campbell (H): hit, RBI

Les Fischer (H): RBI

Drew Campbell (H): 7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 K

Brodi Williams (CS): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2 hits

Roberto Ayala (CS): hit

 

Fairview 10, Holly Pond 0

Crimson Wright (FV): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Parker Martin (FV): 2 hits, RBI

Levi Garner (FV): hit, RBI

Jack Brown (FV): RBI

John Humphreys (FV): 5 IP, 2 H, K

Andy Light (HP): hit

Charlie Huddleston (HP): hit

See below for more local roundup.

Friday — April 16

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Brewer 8, West Point 0

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Decatur 4, Cullman 2

 

West Point 2, Brewer 1

Grace Lee: 2 goals

Prep Softball

Cold Springs 12, Fairview 5

Toni West (CS): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Maddie Pearl (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Shay Sellers (CS): 2 hits

Kyla Aaron (CS): hit, 3 RBIs

Anna Kate Voce (CS): hit, RBI

Emma Black (CS): hit, RBI

Heidi Nichols (CS): hit, RBI

Deavan Fulmer (FV): 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Emily Benson (FV): hit, RBI

Isabella Lopez (FV): hit, RBI

 

Spain Park 5, Cullman 1

™ׁ Savannah Davis: 2 hits

™ׁ Emma Claire Wilson: hit, RBI

*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park

 

Cullman 6, Jasper 3

Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits, RBI

Faith Guest: hit, 2 RBIs

Savannah Davis: hit, RBI

*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park

 

Cullman 8, McAdory 5

Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Savannah Davis: 2 hits, RBI

Faith Guest: 2 hits, RBI

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Shana Guest: 2 RBIs

*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park

 

Helena 5, West Point 4

Braelee Quinn: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Lexi Shadix: HR, 2 RBIs

*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you