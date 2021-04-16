VINEMONT — The Cullman County Baseball Tournament semifinals are set.
Vinemont defeated Good Hope 11-1, Hanceville eased past Cold Springs 11-3, and Fairview took down Holly Pond 10-0 at Mike Cupp Field on Friday to keep their championship hopes alive and well entering Saturday.
The Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning against the Raiders and ended the matchup early with four more runs in the sixth inning.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, broke a 2-2 tie against the Eagles with a three-run fifth inning and then put the contest out of reach with six runs in the sixth inning.
The Aggies rounded out the Day 1 schedule by taking control early against the Broncos with a six-run second inning en route to a five-inning victory.
Hanceville will play top-seeded West Point on Saturday at 11 a.m.
That semifinal clash will be followed by Vinemont/Fairview at 1 p.m.
The championship game is set for 3 p.m.
See below for capsules from each first-round matchup.
Vinemont 11, Good Hope 1
Deacon Samples (V): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Will Rhodes (V): 2 hits
Collin Teichmiller (V): hit, 2 RBIs
Preston Williams (V): hit, RBI
Colby Miller (V): hit
Austin Riddle (V): hit
Ayden Thomason (V): hit
Mason McKinney (V): RBI
Colby Miller (V): 3 IP, H, 0 ER, 3 K
Ayden Thomason (V): 3 IP, ER, K
Paydon Bagwell (GH): hit
Caleb Rusk (GH): RBI
Hanceville 11, Cold Springs 3
Zach Campbell (H): 3 hits
Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, RBI
Barrett Hardin (H): hit, 2 RBIs
Bo Joles (H): hit, 2 RBIs
Drew Campbell (H): hit, RBI
Les Fischer (H): RBI
Drew Campbell (H): 7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 K
Brodi Williams (CS): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2 hits
Roberto Ayala (CS): hit
Fairview 10, Holly Pond 0
Crimson Wright (FV): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Parker Martin (FV): 2 hits, RBI
Levi Garner (FV): hit, RBI
Jack Brown (FV): RBI
John Humphreys (FV): 5 IP, 2 H, K
Andy Light (HP): hit
Charlie Huddleston (HP): hit
See below for more local roundup.
Friday — April 16
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Brewer 8, West Point 0
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Decatur 4, Cullman 2
West Point 2, Brewer 1
Grace Lee: 2 goals
Prep Softball
Cold Springs 12, Fairview 5
Toni West (CS): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Maddie Pearl (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Shay Sellers (CS): 2 hits
Kyla Aaron (CS): hit, 3 RBIs
Anna Kate Voce (CS): hit, RBI
Emma Black (CS): hit, RBI
Heidi Nichols (CS): hit, RBI
Deavan Fulmer (FV): 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Emily Benson (FV): hit, RBI
Isabella Lopez (FV): hit, RBI
Spain Park 5, Cullman 1
™ׁ Savannah Davis: 2 hits
™ׁ Emma Claire Wilson: hit, RBI
*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park
Cullman 6, Jasper 3
Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits, RBI
Faith Guest: hit, 2 RBIs
Savannah Davis: hit, RBI
*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park
Cullman 8, McAdory 5
Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Savannah Davis: 2 hits, RBI
Faith Guest: 2 hits, RBI
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Shana Guest: 2 RBIs
*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park
Helena 5, West Point 4
Braelee Quinn: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Lexi Shadix: HR, 2 RBIs
*Pre-State Blowout at Heritage Park
