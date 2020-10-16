Vinemont had plenty to celebrate Friday night.
Not only did the Eagles win a 20-17, overtime thriller against Oakman, they are officially playoff bound for the first time since 2014.
“It’s just so awesome,” Vinemont coach Stephen Robinson said. “I’m so proud of our kids and our coaches.”
The well-earned celebration didn’t come a second early, though, as Oakman fought back to force overtime. Vinemont (5-3, 4-2 in Class 3A, Region 6) found the end zone in the second quarter on a short run by Brodie Spear and in the third quarter on a run of 80-plus yards by Colby Miller.
Oakman, though, kept battling and tied the game with less than 3 minutes remaining to force overtime.
In the extra period, Oakman received the ball first and made a field goal. Miller then ran 8 yards on first down to the 2-yard line, and Brodie Curvin punched in the winning touchdown from there.
“It’s kind of overwhelming right now to be honest, to know where we’ve come from over the last four years,” Robinson said.
Vinemont travels to Holly Pond next week.
Fairview 49, Brewer 16
It took a bit for Fairview’s offense to turn it on Friday night, but once the Aggies got going there was no stopping them.
After a scoreless first quarter, Fairview (7-1) scored six touchdowns in the second and third quarters combined to cruise to its fifth consecutive win.
Parker Martin threw three touchdowns for Fairview and added a rushing score. JT White, Eli Speegle and Preston Ryan each had a receiving touchdown. Ryan and Jameson Goble also had rushing touchdowns. Speegle returned a fumble for a score as well.
Fairview returns to the field in two weeks against Holly Pond.
Hamilton 21, Addison 7
A 10-yard touchdown run by Cannon Hiller provided the only score for Addison on Friday night. The touchdown gave the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead with 9:47 left in the first half, but a late first-half touchdown by Hamilton and a score in the third quarter proved to be the difference. Addison (5-4) wraps up the regular season next week against Sulligent.
Winston County 46, Cold Springs 21
Roberto Ayala’s three touchdowns accounted for all of Cold Springs’ points Friday. Cold Springs (4-4) travels to Lamar County next week.
Athens 28, Cullman 0
A hurry-up, no-huddle offense and a smothering defense spelled doom for Cullman on Friday night, as the Bearcats fell to the Golden Eagles 28-0.
Cullman (6-2, 4-1 in Class 6A, Region 8) never could find its footing on either side of the ball on a cool, crisp night at Golden Eagle Stadium. Athens (6-2, 5-1) outgained Cullman 361-106 in total offense.
Senior running back Jaylen Gilbert did damage on the ground for Athens, rushing for 129 yards and a score to go with a receiving touchdown in the second quarter. Golden Eagle quarterback Jordan Scott found little resistance through the air, too, as the senior went 16 of 19 for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
Cullman struggled from the outset Friday night against Athens, despite forcing a turnover early on that put it in prime scoring position in the first quarter.
After having to punt on its first possession, Cullman forced a Scott fumble at the Golden Eagle 30-yard line. Just a few plays later, though, Cullman missed a field goal to keep the game scoreless. The possession was one of only two times the Bearcats reached Athens territory in the game.
Following the missed the field goal, Athens went on a 16-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with Gilbert’s 3-yard scoring run to put the Golden Eagles up 7-0.
After a three-and-out for the Bearcat offense, Athens took advantage of a gassed Cullman defense with another long drive that was capped by a 21-yard pass from Scott to Gilbert on a throwback screen to the end zone.
That score held throughout the rest of the first half, as Cullman went three-and-out again on two straight possessions. Then, on Athens’ first drive of the second half, Scott found tight end Zach Siewec for a 7-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 69-yard drive to make the score 21-0.
An interception helped set up Athens’ next and final touchdown of the night. The Golden Eagles went 88 yards in six plays before finding paydirt, as Scott hit Avonte Thompson for a 10-yard score.
Cullman returns home next week to face Muscle Shoals.
Ashville 38, Hanceville 14
The Bulldogs dropped to 1-7 (1-5 in Class 4A, Region 6) following Friday's road loss.
Hanceville, which trailed 24-0 at halftime, recorded a pair of touchdowns in the second half.
Bo Joles tossed a 22-yard scoring strike to Dylan Twilley, and Brosnan Ward had a 55-yard TD run.
Hanceville returns home next week to take on Section.
Susan Moore 35, Holly Pond 6
Kadin Suryono's third-quarter TD was the lone highlight for the Broncos in Friday night's road loss.
Holly Pond dropped to 2-6 this season and 1-5 in Class 3A, Region 6.
The Broncos will host Vinemont next week.
% Jake Winfrey and Nick Johnston contributed to this report.
