Vinemont’s varsity boys picked up their first win of the season on Friday night, defeating Fairview 56-48 at Joe Shults Gymnasium.
Colby Miller led the Eagles with 12 points, while Collin Teichmiller (10), Curtis Kennedy (10) and Will Rhodes (nine) also contributed key buckets for the road squad.
“Fairview came out hot in the first (quarter), but we really buckled down defensively in the second and third (quarters) to build the lead. We struggled in the fourth (quarter) with missed assignments, and they made us pay for it,” Vinemont coach Preston Boyd said. “But I’m proud of the way we came together to take care of business. This team has an opportunity to be special. Fairview has faced a lot of adversity to start the year, and my prayers are with Coach (David) Martin, his family and his program.”
The Aggies were paced offensively by Owen Yarbrough’s 14 points.
Preston Ryan (11) and Landon Tweedie (nine) also produced quality outings.
See other varsity boys roundup below:
Good Hope 58, Susan Moore 25
Tanner Malin: 25 points
Noah Barnette: 14 points
Lawton Farr: 9 points
Cold Springs 65, Holly Pond 31
Seth Williams, Cold Springs: 16 points
Adam Hill, Cold Springs: 15 points
Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: 10 points
Casey Brown, Holly Pond: 11 points
Gunnar McBee, Holly Pond: 9 points
Cullman 81, Austin 76
Varsity Girls
Cullman's varsity girls clipped Austin 63-61 at Wallace State on Friday night.
The Lady Bearcats sank 13-of-18 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to pull it out.
“Huge win for our team,” Cullman coach Josh Hembree said. “They gutted it out and made winning plays throughout the game. After Hannah (Hoffman) fouled out with just under two minutes to go, Jaden Winfrey, Ava McSwain, Ella Collum and Regan Quattlebaum stepped up and knocked down free throws down the stretch.”
Winfrey (18), Quattlebaum (14), McSwain (12) and Collum (eight) netted the top contributions for Cullman.
See other varsity girls roundup below:
Fairview 61, Vinemont 21
Morgan Lindsay, Fairview: 17 points
Molly McKelvy, Fairview: 13 points
Daisy Manasco, Fairview: 10 points
Madysen Hacker, Vinemont: 7 points
Maggie Burks, Vinemont: 6 points
Susan Moore 68, Good Hope 54
Bailey Tetro: 15 points
Rudi Derrick: 15 points
Heather Tetro: 8 points
Ivey Maddox: 7 points
Cold Springs 59, Holly Pond 42
Toni West, Cold Springs: 34 points, 9 steals
Brooke Crider, Cold Springs: 9 points
Maddi Ham, Holly Pond: 15 points
Sarah Finley, Holly Pond: 12 points
Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond: 9 points
