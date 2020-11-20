PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
The Cullman Times

Vinemont’s varsity boys picked up their first win of the season on Friday night, defeating Fairview 56-48 at Joe Shults Gymnasium.

Colby Miller led the Eagles with 12 points, while Collin Teichmiller (10), Curtis Kennedy (10) and Will Rhodes (nine) also contributed key buckets for the road squad.

“Fairview came out hot in the first (quarter), but we really buckled down defensively in the second and third (quarters) to build the lead. We struggled in the fourth (quarter) with missed assignments, and they made us pay for it,” Vinemont coach Preston Boyd said. “But I’m proud of the way we came together to take care of business. This team has an opportunity to be special. Fairview has faced a lot of adversity to start the year, and my prayers are with Coach (David) Martin, his family and his program.” 

The Aggies were paced offensively by Owen Yarbrough’s 14 points.

Preston Ryan (11) and Landon Tweedie (nine) also produced quality outings.

See other varsity boys roundup below:

 

Good Hope 58, Susan Moore 25

Tanner Malin: 25 points

Noah Barnette: 14 points

Lawton Farr: 9 points

 

Cold Springs 65, Holly Pond 31

Seth Williams, Cold Springs: 16 points

Adam Hill, Cold Springs: 15 points

Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: 10 points

Casey Brown, Holly Pond: 11 points

Gunnar McBee, Holly Pond: 9 points

 

Cullman 81, Austin 76

Varsity Girls

Cullman's varsity girls clipped Austin 63-61 at Wallace State on Friday night.

The Lady Bearcats sank 13-of-18 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to pull it out.

“Huge win for our team,” Cullman coach Josh Hembree said. “They gutted it out and made winning plays throughout the game. After Hannah (Hoffman) fouled out with just under two minutes to go, Jaden Winfrey, Ava McSwain, Ella Collum and Regan Quattlebaum stepped up and knocked down free throws down the stretch.”

Winfrey (18), Quattlebaum (14), McSwain (12) and Collum (eight) netted the top contributions for Cullman.

See other varsity girls roundup below:

Fairview 61, Vinemont 21

Morgan Lindsay, Fairview: 17 points

Molly McKelvy, Fairview: 13 points

Daisy Manasco, Fairview: 10 points

Madysen Hacker, Vinemont: 7 points

Maggie Burks, Vinemont: 6 points

 

Susan Moore 68, Good Hope 54

Bailey Tetro: 15 points

Rudi Derrick: 15 points

Heather Tetro: 8 points

Ivey Maddox: 7 points

 

Cold Springs 59, Holly Pond 42

Toni West, Cold Springs: 34 points, 9 steals

Brooke Crider, Cold Springs: 9 points

Maddi Ham, Holly Pond: 15 points

Sarah Finley, Holly Pond: 12 points

Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond: 9 points

 

0
0
0
0
0

