Kayden Henderson started his sophomore year about as well as he could have hoped, and the rest of the Vinemont Eagles should be feeling pretty good, too.
Henderson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, one of his four scores Friday, to lead Vinemont to a season-opening 46-40 win over Falkville.
It was the third season-opening win in the past four tries for Vinemont (1-0).
“I think (the players) were all so tired by the time it was over they couldn’t really have a reaction,” Robinson joked.
Henderson wasn’t alone in the special teams success, as Isaac Moody gave Vinemont its second score of the season with his own kickoff return for a 13-7 lead less than five minutes into the first quarter.
Henderson added two more scores late in the first quarter and midway through the second.
Though Falkville gave Vinemont a bit of payback with a kick return for a score with 6:56 left in the second quarter, Vinemont stayed busy.
A 2-yard TD run from Henderson and a 4-yard touchdown from Ayden Thomason gave Vinemont a 39-22 halftime lead and plenty of cushion in a back-and-forth game.
Falkville cut the deficit to 39-28 with 3:16 left in the third, but Diego Rodriguez’ 10-yard TD run extended the lead once again.
“The kids just kept fighting,” Robinson said.
Falkville scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns but Vinemont’s cushion was enough.
“I think it gives us some confidence to keep doing what we’re doing,” Robinson said. “I’m just super excited to get started off with a win for them. I think it’s a big momentum boost for them.”
Cold Springs 36, Curry 14
Matt Williams rushed for three touchdowns, Tucker Philbeck and Hank Harrison each added one and Cold Springs cruised to a rout of Curry.
Cold Springs (1-0) snapped a 16-game losing streak on the scoreboard (not counting a forfeit win during the 2020 season), and it was the debut victory for coach Brendan Voce.
Cold Springs had not won a season-opener since 2019.
“The kids are pretty excited,” said Voce, who has worked at the school for two decades and coached the junior high team last year. “It’s been a while since they got a win. They needed that. I challenged our seniors to lay the foundation for the program, and I thought they came out and did a good job of that.”
Philbeck opened the scoring with a 2-yard keeper to finish a 65-yard drive in the first quarter, and Williams’ 21-yard run to cap a 92-yard second-quarter drive along with Hank Harrison’s conversion put the Eagles ahead 14-0.
Curry responded with a pair of touchdowns, but Harrison ended the half on the Eagles’ terms with a 45-yard touchdown run and Cold Springs coasted from there. Williams added touchdown runs of 4 and 10 yards in the second half. Voce said the Eagles made some good defensive adjustments in the second half to prevent deep pass completions.
“There’s not a lot of tricks up our sleeve,” he said. “We just line up and play physical.”
Voce said senior fullback Victor Laurentius declined a carry late in the game and preferred to block for a teammate, feeling confident that would work best.
“The kids were selfless tonight,” Voce said.
Cold Springs visits Holly Pond next week.
Brewer 20, Hanceville 13
Noah Jones threw a 42-yard touchdown to JT Davis in the first half, but Hanceville (0-1) lost its lead just before halftime and couldn’t get it back.
Brosnan Ward’s 9-yard touchdown run cut the Hanceville deficit to 20-13 with 1:24 left in the third quarter, but neither team scored after that.
Brewer tied the game with less than a minute before halftime and added a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.
Hanceville hosts West Point next week.
Clements 48, Holly Pond 34
Sawyer Olinger rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and Holly Pond did its best to keep up in a shootout before falling to Clements.
Holly Pond (0-1) never led but was competitive throughout the night. Olinger’s first score, a 30-yard run, tied the game at 6, and from there the Broncos stayed within a touchdown or two. He added a 16-yard TD before halftime, and Holly Pond trailed 18-12.
Brody Howard’s touchdown with a Kollin Brown 2-point conversion cut Holly Pond’s deficit to 26-20 in the third quarter, and Christian Couch’s TD – followed by a Nic Goodwin conversion – cut the deficit to 34-28 in the fourth.
Brown added a 26-yard touchdown to trim the margin to 40-34 before the Colts added a late score. The 34 points was more than Holly Pond scored in all but two games last season.
Holly Pond hosts Cold Springs next week.
Winston County 29, Addison 8
Brian Berry helped get the Addison football season off to a good start, scoring on a 4-yard run late in the first quarter, but Addison (0-1) couldn’t sustain that momentum against Winston County.
Braden Luker ran for a 2-point conversion following Berry’s score at the 2:39 mark of the first quarter, but Winston County added a touchdown plunge in the second quarter, another TD run in the third and TD runs of 20 and 55 yards in the fourth.
Addison hosts Vina next week.