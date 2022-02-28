Baseball Roundup
Ayden Thomason dominated Locust Fork on the mound Monday night, punching out 13 in a five-inning complete game to lift Vinemont to a 10-0 road win.

Thomason allowed just a two-out single in the first inning before retiring the final 13 batters he faced.

Jacob Hale (four RBIs), Jarrett Friedrich (RBI) and Colby Miller each recorded two hits for the Eagles, who blew the game open with a five-run third inning. Jordan Eller and Michael Foust, meanwhile, had a hit and an RBI apiece.

Monday — February 28

Prep Baseball

Hanceville 12, J.B. Pennington 9

Jake Cornelius: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Drew Campbell: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Dylan Twilley: hit, 2 RBIs

West Point 4, Athens 3

Eli Folds: 2 hits, RBI

Isaac Hoffpauir: 2 hits

Brody Freeman: hit, RBI

Eli Folds: 5 IP, H, 0 ER, 9 K

* Warriors scored three runs in top of seventh inning

Addison 12, Oakman 2

Will Tuggle: 2 hits, RBI

Brody Dollar: 2 hits

Jaxson Williams: hit, 2 RBIs

Kody Estill: 5 IP, 7 H, ER, 5 K

Prep Softball

Cold Springs 7, Fairview 6

Brooklyn Ingram (CS): 3 hits, RBI

Heidi Nichols (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Peyton Kennedy (CS): 2 hits

Emma Black (CS): 2 hits

Anna Rollo (CS): 2 hits

Emma Black (CS): 8 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 16 K

Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 2 hits

Emma Roberts (FV): HR, 2 RBIs

Ayda Payne (FV): hit, 2 RBIs

* Nichols hit a walk-off double in the eighth inning

West Point 7, Cullman 1

Alexis Kimbril (WP): 2 hits

Braelee Quinn (WP): hit, 2 RBIs

Bethany Minck (WP): solo HR

Carlie Wilkins (WP): 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 K

 

Holly Pond 9, Good Hope 1

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Madyson Rickman (HP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Samantha Giles (HP): 2 hits

 

Other Scores

Addison 15, Hanceville 0

Saturday — February 26

Prep Baseball

Sumiton Christian 8, Addison 5

Jed Wilkins: 3 hits

Brody Dollar: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Mac Cagle: 3.1 IP, H, ER, 5 K

 

Cleveland 10, Good Hope 7

Paydon Bagwell: 3 hits

Braxton Marshall: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Eli Clements: 2 hits, RBI

Tyler Black: 2 hits, RBI

Colten Whatley: 2 hits, RBI

Prep Soccer (Boys)

West Point 3, Fairview 1

Omar Segundo (WP): 2 goals

Jacob Bencze (WP): goal

 

Other Scores

Albertville 2, Cullman 0

Florence 1, Cullman 0

Prep Soccer (Girls)

West Point 4, Fairview 1

Kyli Armistead (WP): 2 goals

Amelia Ward (WP): goal

Ale Guevara (WP): goal

Prep Softball

Hackleburg 5, Addison 3

Cordova 3, Addison 1

Vinemont 14, Hanceville 3

Prep Tennis (Boys)

Cullman 5, Wilson 4

Eli Chaney (8-2 L)

Jake Murphree (8-2 L)

Bennett Cabri (8-1 W)

Landon Evans (8-4 W)

Cooper McCoy (8-3 W)

Nason Green (8-1 W)

Eli Chaney & Jake Murphree (8-4 L)

Bennett Cabri & Landon Evans (8-2 W)

Cooper McCoy & Nason Green (9-8 (4) L)

Prep Tennis (Girls)

Cullman 5, Wilson 4

Kate Krigbaum (Injury Default)

Katia Peterson (8-2 W)

Savanna Privett (8-1 W)

Olivia Dover (8-3 W)

Karina Harris (8-6 L)

Kassie Privett (9-8 (3) L)

Kate Krigbaum & Katia Peterson (8-1 W)

Savanna Privett & Kassie Privett (8-6 L)

Olivia Dover & Karina Harris (8-1 W) 

Friday — February 25

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Vestavia Hills 4, Cullman 2

Prep Softball

Cullman 8, Southeastern 4

Brooklyn Morton: 3 hits, RBI

Kylie Stracener: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Taylor Au: HR, 2 RBIs

 

Cullman 8, West Morgan 7

Taylor Au: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Abby Maples: 2 hits

Haley Shannon: hit, 2 RBIs

 

West Point 3, Randolph 0

Alexis Kimbril: hit, RBI

Ella Minck: hit, RBI

Carlie Wilkins: 4 IP, 9 K

 

Danville 4, West Point 3

Carlie Wilkins: HR, 2 RBIs

 

Other Scores

Addison 5, Tharptown 1

Carbon Hill 7, Addison 0

Decatur 16, Hanceville 0

West Limestone 16, Hanceville 0

Thursday, Feb. 24

Prep Baseball

Locust Fork 2, Hanceville 1

Drew Campbell: hit, RBI

Adam Cooper: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 K

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Vestavia Hills 2, Cullman 1

