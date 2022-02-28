Ayden Thomason dominated Locust Fork on the mound Monday night, punching out 13 in a five-inning complete game to lift Vinemont to a 10-0 road win.
Thomason allowed just a two-out single in the first inning before retiring the final 13 batters he faced.
Jacob Hale (four RBIs), Jarrett Friedrich (RBI) and Colby Miller each recorded two hits for the Eagles, who blew the game open with a five-run third inning. Jordan Eller and Michael Foust, meanwhile, had a hit and an RBI apiece.
See more local roundup below.
Monday — February 28
Prep Baseball
Hanceville 12, J.B. Pennington 9
Jake Cornelius: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Drew Campbell: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Dylan Twilley: hit, 2 RBIs
West Point 4, Athens 3
Eli Folds: 2 hits, RBI
Isaac Hoffpauir: 2 hits
Brody Freeman: hit, RBI
Eli Folds: 5 IP, H, 0 ER, 9 K
* Warriors scored three runs in top of seventh inning
Addison 12, Oakman 2
Will Tuggle: 2 hits, RBI
Brody Dollar: 2 hits
Jaxson Williams: hit, 2 RBIs
Kody Estill: 5 IP, 7 H, ER, 5 K
Prep Softball
Cold Springs 7, Fairview 6
Brooklyn Ingram (CS): 3 hits, RBI
Heidi Nichols (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Peyton Kennedy (CS): 2 hits
Emma Black (CS): 2 hits
Anna Rollo (CS): 2 hits
Emma Black (CS): 8 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 16 K
Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 2 hits
Emma Roberts (FV): HR, 2 RBIs
Ayda Payne (FV): hit, 2 RBIs
* Nichols hit a walk-off double in the eighth inning
West Point 7, Cullman 1
Alexis Kimbril (WP): 2 hits
Braelee Quinn (WP): hit, 2 RBIs
Bethany Minck (WP): solo HR
Carlie Wilkins (WP): 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 5 K
Holly Pond 9, Good Hope 1
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Madyson Rickman (HP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Samantha Giles (HP): 2 hits
Other Scores
Addison 15, Hanceville 0
Saturday — February 26
Prep Baseball
Sumiton Christian 8, Addison 5
Jed Wilkins: 3 hits
Brody Dollar: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Mac Cagle: 3.1 IP, H, ER, 5 K
Cleveland 10, Good Hope 7
Paydon Bagwell: 3 hits
Braxton Marshall: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Eli Clements: 2 hits, RBI
Tyler Black: 2 hits, RBI
Colten Whatley: 2 hits, RBI
Prep Soccer (Boys)
West Point 3, Fairview 1
Omar Segundo (WP): 2 goals
Jacob Bencze (WP): goal
Other Scores
Albertville 2, Cullman 0
Florence 1, Cullman 0
Prep Soccer (Girls)
West Point 4, Fairview 1
Kyli Armistead (WP): 2 goals
Amelia Ward (WP): goal
Ale Guevara (WP): goal
Prep Softball
Hackleburg 5, Addison 3
Cordova 3, Addison 1
Vinemont 14, Hanceville 3
Prep Tennis (Boys)
Cullman 5, Wilson 4
Eli Chaney (8-2 L)
Jake Murphree (8-2 L)
Bennett Cabri (8-1 W)
Landon Evans (8-4 W)
Cooper McCoy (8-3 W)
Nason Green (8-1 W)
Eli Chaney & Jake Murphree (8-4 L)
Bennett Cabri & Landon Evans (8-2 W)
Cooper McCoy & Nason Green (9-8 (4) L)
Prep Tennis (Girls)
Cullman 5, Wilson 4
Kate Krigbaum (Injury Default)
Katia Peterson (8-2 W)
Savanna Privett (8-1 W)
Olivia Dover (8-3 W)
Karina Harris (8-6 L)
Kassie Privett (9-8 (3) L)
Kate Krigbaum & Katia Peterson (8-1 W)
Savanna Privett & Kassie Privett (8-6 L)
Olivia Dover & Karina Harris (8-1 W)
Friday — February 25
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Vestavia Hills 4, Cullman 2
Prep Softball
Cullman 8, Southeastern 4
Brooklyn Morton: 3 hits, RBI
Kylie Stracener: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Taylor Au: HR, 2 RBIs
Cullman 8, West Morgan 7
Taylor Au: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Abby Maples: 2 hits
Haley Shannon: hit, 2 RBIs
West Point 3, Randolph 0
Alexis Kimbril: hit, RBI
Ella Minck: hit, RBI
Carlie Wilkins: 4 IP, 9 K
Danville 4, West Point 3
Carlie Wilkins: HR, 2 RBIs
Other Scores
Addison 5, Tharptown 1
Carbon Hill 7, Addison 0
Decatur 16, Hanceville 0
West Limestone 16, Hanceville 0
Thursday, Feb. 24
Prep Baseball
Locust Fork 2, Hanceville 1
Drew Campbell: hit, RBI
Adam Cooper: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 K
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Vestavia Hills 2, Cullman 1
