Garrett Mobley spearheaded a tremendous special teams performance with a go-ahead field goal early in the fourth quarter and Cullman held off Jasper 15-13 for coach Danny Stiff’s first victory with the program.
The Bearcats (1-1) blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety and 2-0 lead in the first quarter. Shortly afterward, Jasper snapped it over its punter’s head and Kamron Myers recovered the ball for another score to extend the advantage to 9-0.
The Vikings, though, scored a pair of touchdowns later in the first half and led 13-12 at halftime following a Mobley field goal.
Cullman continued to trail until Mobley’s 20-yarder put it ahead with 9:51 remaining in the game.
The Black and Gold defense kept the home team scoreless the rest of the way and the offense moved the chains a few times to put the victory on ice.
"We didn't play our best ball," Stiff said. "That's still in front of us, but we fought hard tonight, stayed resilient and had people step up in critical moments in all three phases of the game. A lot to improve on, but a win is a win — especially in a hard-fought rivalry game."
Cullman, which now leads the series with Jasper 37-36-2, opens Class 6A, Region 7 play next week at Hartselle.
Addison 50, Vina 0
Addison entered Friday's game without a win or any points scored this season, but the Bulldogs rectified both in a big way, defeating Vina 50-0 in its Class 1A, Region 8 opener.
Addison (1-1) exploded offensively and found the end zone with Jed Wilkins twice and Jacob Mauldin once in the first quarter. The Bulldogs added rushing touchdowns from Braden Luker and Jake McLamb in the second quarter to take a 37-0 lead to halftime. In the second half, Seth Hammock added two rushing touchdowns.
“We are glad to have a win and it was a good win that allowed every player on our team to get some good game experience,” Addison coach David Smothers said. “Any win is a good win, but when we’re able to get every player some game reps, we consider it a great win. I will have to watch film before I can know if we bounced back in a way that shows improvement.”
Addison will host Cherokee next week in a Region 8 game.
Fairview 35, Priceville 0
Fairview avenged last season's loss to Priceville with a strong defensive effort on Friday night.
Eli Frost started the scoring with two touchdowns in the first half. Adding a score from Carson Jones gave the Aggies (2-0) a 21-0 lead at halftime. Jones added another score in the fourth as did Jake Harper to seal the win.
Frost finished with 199 yards on 23 carries for Fairview while Jones (82 yards on 10 carries) and Harper (56 yards on three carries) also ran wild.
Fairview travels to East Limestone next week for its Class 5A, Region 8 opener.