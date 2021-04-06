Good Hope’s Caleb Rusk drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs, scoring Colten Whatley and lifting the Raiders to a 7-6 home victory against Hanceville in a Class 4A, Area 11 clash on Tuesday.

Good Hope (9-10) entered the seventh inning trailing 6-3 but used its patience to chop away at the deficit.

Preston Seymore led off the frame with a single, and Lane Speegle

followed with a walk.

The Bulldogs, though, quickly recorded two outs and seemed to be in control of the game.

Unfortunately for the road team, it soon lost control of the strike zone — and the Raiders took full advantage.

Paydon Bagwell drew a walk to load the bases, and Whatley, Lawton Farr and Travis Brock were soon issued free passes as well to tie things up at 6-apiece.

Rusk then walked on five pitches to seal the walk-off win for coach Mitch Witcher’s group.

"Very happy with the win," Witcher said. "There were times throughout the game that things didn't go our way. The kids stayed positive and disciplined throughout, and things worked out for us. We were very fortunate today and must play better on Thursday. Coach (Michael) Chandler does a great job, and they will be ready to play. It was a crazy game. It has a been a crazy year, but the boys have worked hard."

Morgan Cook spearheaded Good Hope with a pair of hits and an RBI, while Bagwell (RBI), Whatley (RBI), Seymore and Speegle each tallied one hit. Farr, Brock and Rusk each netted an RBI.

Zach Campbell led Hanceville with three hits and an RBI. Bo Joles (two hits and three RBIs), Adam Cooper (two hits and one RBI), Dylan Twilley (one hit and one RBI), Damon Hackney (hit) and Barrett Hardin (hit) also pitched in offensively for the Bulldogs (5-17).

See below for more local roundup.

Tuesday — April 6

Prep Baseball

Lynn 9, Addison 0

McKinley Cagle: 2 hits

Nelson Martin: 2 hits

 

Falkville 7, Cold Springs 2

Brodi Williams: 2 hits

Cole Shelton: hit, RBI

 

Falkville 11, Cold Springs 3

Joshua Winfrey: hit, RBI

 

Cullman 9, Muscle Shoals 0

Brennen Norton: 4 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Kaleb Heatherly: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Matt Brock: 2 hits

Jake Dueland: hit, RBI

Jeb Bartle: 7 IP, 3 H, 3 K

 

Guntersville 10, Fairview 0

 

Holly Pond 16, Brindlee Mountain 5

Charlie Huddleston: 3 hits, 7 RBIs

Andy Light: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Thomas Bell: 3 hits

Seth Whiting: hit, RBI

John Martin: 2 RBIs

*Huddleston hit a 3-run HR to end the game

 

East Lawrence 14, Vinemont 10

Deacon Samples: 4 hits, RBI

Collin Teichmiller: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Mason McKinney: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Braden Boner: 2 hits

Colby Miller: hit, 2 RBIs

Ayden Thomason: hit, RBI

 

Russellville 5, West Point 0

Prep Soccer (Girls)

West Point 5, West Limestone 0

Grace Lee: 2 goals

Natalie Moore: goal

Kali King: goal

Georgia Metrock: goal

Georgia Metrock/Grace Lee: shutout

Prep Softball

Sumiton Christian 14, Addison 2

Anna Grace Luker: hit, 2 RBIs

 

Cullman 4, Decatur 1

Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits

Emma Claire Wilson: HR, 2 RBIs

Savannah Davis: solo HR

Faith Guest: hit, RBI

Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 15 K

Prep Tennis (Boys)

Cullman 6, Arab 3

Jackson Murphree: 6-1, 6-0

Chas NeSmith: 6-1, 6-3

Eli Chaney: 7-5, 6-1

Will Shirey: 2-6, 4-6

Jaden Orr: 3-6, 6-1, (6-10)

Bennett Cabri: 6-0, 6-1

Jackson Murphree/Chas NeSmith: 6-0, 6-1

Eli Chaney/Will Shirey: 4-6, 4-6

Jaden Orr/Bennett Cabri: 6-4, 7-5

Prep Tennis (Girls)

Cullman 9, Arab 0

Kate Krigbaum: 6-1, 6-1

Katia Peterson: 6-0, 6-3

Sophia Karolewics: 6-0, 6-0

Caroline Hill: 6-2, 6-1

Emma Murphree: 6-1, 6-3

Avery Heis: 6-4, 6-1

Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson: 6-0, 6-2

Sophia Karolewics/Caroline Hill: 6-3, 6-0

Emma Murphree/SaraBeth Land: 6-0, 6-3

Monday — April 5

Prep Baseball

Lynn 3, Addison 0

Falkville 11, Cold Springs 1

 

Cullman 8, Hazel Green 4

Kaleb Heatherly: 3 hits (HR), 5 RBIs

Carter Gay: 2 hits, RBI

Paxton Ponder: hit, RBI

 

Holly Pond 12, Brindlee Mountain 2

Andy Light: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Thomas Bell: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Seth Whiting: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Hunter Farr: 2 hits

Charlie Huddleston: hit, RBI

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Thompson 7, Cullman 0

West Point 4, Clements 3

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Cullman 2, Grissom 1

Anna Beth Mauldin: goal

Mercy Van Dyke: goal

 

Clements 3, West Point 1

Prep Softball

Cullman 10, Northridge 1

Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI

Savannah Davis: 2 hits, RBI

Carlie Burnham: hit, 2 RBIs

Chalea Clemmons: hit, 2 RBIs

Emma Claire Wilson: 2 RBIs

Emma Claire Wilson: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 11 K 

Saturday — April 3

Prep Baseball

Cullman 8, Houston 7

Brennen Norton: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Matt Brock: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Max Dueland: 2 hits

Jake Dueland: hit, 2 RBIs

*Norton hit walk-off, two-run 2B

 

Oakland 7, Cullman 5

Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, RBI

Zac Edwards: 2 hits

Cole Robertson: hit, RBI

Paxton Ponder: hit, RBI

Matt Brock: hit, RBI

 

Dothan 13, Hanceville 4

Bo Joles: 2 hits

Zach Campbell: 2 hits

Adam Cooper: 2 hits

Drew Campbell: HR, 2 RBIs

 

West Point 8, North Jackson 7

Branson Smith: 3 hits, RBI

Caiden Rodgers: hit, RBI

 

Buckhorn 10, West Point 1

Prep Softball

Addison 12, Lynn 5

Anna Grace Luker: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Saige Carter: 3 hits, RBI

Madison Aderholt: 3 hits, RBI

Macayla Wilkins: hit, 3 RBIs

Karley Earley: hit, 2 RBIs

Dacey Baker: hit, RBI

Anna Grace Luker: 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 7 K

 

Addison 4, Meek 3

Anna Grace Luker: hit, 2 RBIs

Anna Grace Luker: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 8 K

 

Winston County 6, Addison 3

Anna Grace Luker: 2 hits (HR), RBI

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits

Madison Aderholt: HR, 2 RBIs

 

Buckhorn 3, Cullman 1

Faith Guest: hit, RBI

Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 K

