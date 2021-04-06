Good Hope’s Caleb Rusk drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs, scoring Colten Whatley and lifting the Raiders to a 7-6 home victory against Hanceville in a Class 4A, Area 11 clash on Tuesday.
Good Hope (9-10) entered the seventh inning trailing 6-3 but used its patience to chop away at the deficit.
Preston Seymore led off the frame with a single, and Lane Speegle
followed with a walk.
The Bulldogs, though, quickly recorded two outs and seemed to be in control of the game.
Unfortunately for the road team, it soon lost control of the strike zone — and the Raiders took full advantage.
Paydon Bagwell drew a walk to load the bases, and Whatley, Lawton Farr and Travis Brock were soon issued free passes as well to tie things up at 6-apiece.
Rusk then walked on five pitches to seal the walk-off win for coach Mitch Witcher’s group.
"Very happy with the win," Witcher said. "There were times throughout the game that things didn't go our way. The kids stayed positive and disciplined throughout, and things worked out for us. We were very fortunate today and must play better on Thursday. Coach (Michael) Chandler does a great job, and they will be ready to play. It was a crazy game. It has a been a crazy year, but the boys have worked hard."
Morgan Cook spearheaded Good Hope with a pair of hits and an RBI, while Bagwell (RBI), Whatley (RBI), Seymore and Speegle each tallied one hit. Farr, Brock and Rusk each netted an RBI.
Zach Campbell led Hanceville with three hits and an RBI. Bo Joles (two hits and three RBIs), Adam Cooper (two hits and one RBI), Dylan Twilley (one hit and one RBI), Damon Hackney (hit) and Barrett Hardin (hit) also pitched in offensively for the Bulldogs (5-17).
See below for more local roundup.
Tuesday — April 6
Prep Baseball
Lynn 9, Addison 0
McKinley Cagle: 2 hits
Nelson Martin: 2 hits
Falkville 7, Cold Springs 2
Brodi Williams: 2 hits
Cole Shelton: hit, RBI
Falkville 11, Cold Springs 3
Joshua Winfrey: hit, RBI
Cullman 9, Muscle Shoals 0
Brennen Norton: 4 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Kaleb Heatherly: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Matt Brock: 2 hits
Jake Dueland: hit, RBI
Jeb Bartle: 7 IP, 3 H, 3 K
Guntersville 10, Fairview 0
Holly Pond 16, Brindlee Mountain 5
Charlie Huddleston: 3 hits, 7 RBIs
Andy Light: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Thomas Bell: 3 hits
Seth Whiting: hit, RBI
John Martin: 2 RBIs
*Huddleston hit a 3-run HR to end the game
East Lawrence 14, Vinemont 10
Deacon Samples: 4 hits, RBI
Collin Teichmiller: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Mason McKinney: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Braden Boner: 2 hits
Colby Miller: hit, 2 RBIs
Ayden Thomason: hit, RBI
Russellville 5, West Point 0
Prep Soccer (Girls)
West Point 5, West Limestone 0
Grace Lee: 2 goals
Natalie Moore: goal
Kali King: goal
Georgia Metrock: goal
Georgia Metrock/Grace Lee: shutout
Prep Softball
Sumiton Christian 14, Addison 2
Anna Grace Luker: hit, 2 RBIs
Cullman 4, Decatur 1
Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits
Emma Claire Wilson: HR, 2 RBIs
Savannah Davis: solo HR
Faith Guest: hit, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 15 K
Prep Tennis (Boys)
Cullman 6, Arab 3
Jackson Murphree: 6-1, 6-0
Chas NeSmith: 6-1, 6-3
Eli Chaney: 7-5, 6-1
Will Shirey: 2-6, 4-6
Jaden Orr: 3-6, 6-1, (6-10)
Bennett Cabri: 6-0, 6-1
Jackson Murphree/Chas NeSmith: 6-0, 6-1
Eli Chaney/Will Shirey: 4-6, 4-6
Jaden Orr/Bennett Cabri: 6-4, 7-5
Prep Tennis (Girls)
Cullman 9, Arab 0
Kate Krigbaum: 6-1, 6-1
Katia Peterson: 6-0, 6-3
Sophia Karolewics: 6-0, 6-0
Caroline Hill: 6-2, 6-1
Emma Murphree: 6-1, 6-3
Avery Heis: 6-4, 6-1
Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson: 6-0, 6-2
Sophia Karolewics/Caroline Hill: 6-3, 6-0
Emma Murphree/SaraBeth Land: 6-0, 6-3
Monday — April 5
Prep Baseball
Lynn 3, Addison 0
Falkville 11, Cold Springs 1
Cullman 8, Hazel Green 4
Kaleb Heatherly: 3 hits (HR), 5 RBIs
Carter Gay: 2 hits, RBI
Paxton Ponder: hit, RBI
Holly Pond 12, Brindlee Mountain 2
Andy Light: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Thomas Bell: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Seth Whiting: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Hunter Farr: 2 hits
Charlie Huddleston: hit, RBI
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Thompson 7, Cullman 0
West Point 4, Clements 3
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Cullman 2, Grissom 1
Anna Beth Mauldin: goal
Mercy Van Dyke: goal
Clements 3, West Point 1
Prep Softball
Cullman 10, Northridge 1
Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI
Savannah Davis: 2 hits, RBI
Carlie Burnham: hit, 2 RBIs
Chalea Clemmons: hit, 2 RBIs
Emma Claire Wilson: 2 RBIs
Emma Claire Wilson: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 11 K
Saturday — April 3
Prep Baseball
Cullman 8, Houston 7
Brennen Norton: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Matt Brock: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Max Dueland: 2 hits
Jake Dueland: hit, 2 RBIs
*Norton hit walk-off, two-run 2B
Oakland 7, Cullman 5
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, RBI
Zac Edwards: 2 hits
Cole Robertson: hit, RBI
Paxton Ponder: hit, RBI
Matt Brock: hit, RBI
Dothan 13, Hanceville 4
Bo Joles: 2 hits
Zach Campbell: 2 hits
Adam Cooper: 2 hits
Drew Campbell: HR, 2 RBIs
West Point 8, North Jackson 7
Branson Smith: 3 hits, RBI
Caiden Rodgers: hit, RBI
Buckhorn 10, West Point 1
Prep Softball
Addison 12, Lynn 5
Anna Grace Luker: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Saige Carter: 3 hits, RBI
Madison Aderholt: 3 hits, RBI
Macayla Wilkins: hit, 3 RBIs
Karley Earley: hit, 2 RBIs
Dacey Baker: hit, RBI
Anna Grace Luker: 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 7 K
Addison 4, Meek 3
Anna Grace Luker: hit, 2 RBIs
Anna Grace Luker: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 8 K
Winston County 6, Addison 3
Anna Grace Luker: 2 hits (HR), RBI
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits
Madison Aderholt: HR, 2 RBIs
Buckhorn 3, Cullman 1
Faith Guest: hit, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 K
