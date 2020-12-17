GOOD HOPE — Brody Peppers drained a clutch 3-pointer as time expired to propel Cold Springs past Good Hope 63-61 in a double-overtime thriller.

The Eagles held a 29-11 halftime lead, but the Raiders stormed back with a strong second half and sent the game into overtime on a Tanner Malin 3-pointer just ahead of the horn.

Cold Springs built a cushion in the first extra period, but Good Hope once again responded as Malin made a layup to tie things up at 53 entering the second overtime.

Malin then gave the Raiders a one-point lead with 4.5 seconds to go in double overtime following a three-point play. 

Peppers, though, came through with a fadeaway 3-pointer in the corner to pull it out for the Eagles. He was soon swarmed by his teammates and coaches in a raucous celebration.

“The shot wasn’t planned at all,” Peppers said afterward. “But it was an awesome experience. After the shot went down, coach (Tim Willoughby) was so excited, and I was hoping he wouldn’t bring me to the ground. I love this team, and we’re glad to be (the) No. 1 (seed) in the county."

Peppers finished with 15 points, while Seth Williams (13), Adam Hill (11), Micah Calvert (nine), Tanner Kilgo (nine) and Roberto Ayala (six) also contributed offensively for Cold Springs (7-4).

Lawton Farr (19), Malin (15), Noah Barnette (14) and Colton Lindsey (eight) were Good Hope’s top scorers. The Raiders are now 6-2 this season.

Varsity Girls

Shay Sellers scored a game-high 17 points, and Cold Springs’ varsity girls withstood a fourth-quarter rally from Good Hope to take home a 46-43 road win on Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles (7-5) led by as many as 12 points in the final frame before the Lady Raiders (7-4) began to chip away at the deficit, pulling to within one with less than three minutes left in the contest.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Brooke Crider and Toni West, however, helped Cold Springs pad its cushion just enough, and the road team came up with a couple of key stops down the stretch to seal the win.

Crider finished with 15 points on five made 3’s, while West pitched in six.

"It was a great game between two really good teams,” Cold Springs coach Tammy West said. “I’m extremely proud of the way we had such a great team effort tonight."

Heather Tetro (nine), Bailey Tetro (eight), Desire’ Odachowski (six) and Renee McLeod (six) were the top scorers for Good Hope. Heather Tetro scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter.

See more roundup below.

Thursday, December 17

Varsity Boys

Hanceville 50, Holly Pond 45

Braxton Broad (H): 20 points

Izayah Glenon (H): 20 points

Parker Sellers (HP): 10 points

Gunnar McBee (HP): 9 points

Casey Brown (HP): 8 points

 

Vinemont 56, Athens Bible 48

Curtis Kennedy: 21 points

Will Rhodes: 10 points

 

West Point 60, Lawrence County 47

Kobe Bowers: 17 points

Will Cochran: 15 points

Carter Thornton: 9 points

Sam Wheeler: 9 points

Varsity Girls

Holly Pond 64, Hanceville 50

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 14 points

Sarah Finley (HP): 12 points

Maddi Ham (HP): 11 points

Tate Duke (HP): 10 points

Cassidy Campbell (H): 23 points

Victoria Stanley (H): 12 points

Savanna McAnnally (H): 8 points

 

Vinemont 43, St. Bernard 23

Madysen Hacker (V): 15 points

Maggie Burks (V): 10 points

Emma Powell (SB): 8 points

 

Lawrence County 65, West Point 51

Braelee Quinn: 19 points

Lexi Shadix: 18 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

0
0
0
0
0

