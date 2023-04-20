Cullman’s varsity girls soccer team throttled Oneonta 10-0 on Thursday for its sixth straight win.
The Class 6A No. 6 Lady Bearcats, who improved to 14-2 after the Senior Night triumph, received goals from Mimi Lunsford (five), Elley Atchison (two), Anna Beth Mauldin (one), Alexia Harris (one) and Adrianne Lynn (one).
Mauldin added five assists, while Lunsford, Atchison, Harris and Abby Morrow each notched one.
Aubrey Hastings and Kendall Bussman teamed up for the shutout, though Cullman didn’t allow a single shot on goal throughout the match.
The varsity boys, meanwhile, played to a 0-0 tie against the Redskins and currently sit at 5-8-5 this season.
Cullman honored its many seniors — Shayley Vogelaar, Morrow, Mauldin and Lunsford for the girls and Connor Swann, Ramses Martinez, Carter Caffey, Marcos Tejada-Tizoc, Brodie Hunter and Cort McNeel for the boys — between varsity contests.
See more local roundup below.
Thursday — April 20
Prep Softball
Addison 21, Hubbertville 12
Summer Evans: 4-for-5, 5 RBIs
Haley Walker: 4-for-5, 2 RBIs
Josie Riddle: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Savannah Miller: 2 RBIs
Spain Park 4, Cullman 2
Olivia Britton: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Good Hope 16, East Lawrence 0
Lizzy Steed: 4-for-4 (HR), 4 RBIs
Bailey Keef: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Molly Benefield: 3-for-3, RBI
Carley Adams: 2-for-4 (HR), 4 RBIs
Haley Lay: 2-for-4, RBI
Addyson Burgess: 2-for-3
Hanceville 21, Vinemont 1
Katelyn Twilley (H): 3-for-3, 3 RBIs
Isabella Spinks (H): 3-for-4
Kyndall Abbott (H): 2-for-2, 3 RBIs
Aaliyah Twitty (H): 2-for-3, 3 RBIs
Lakin McBee (H): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Kynzlee Farr (H): 2-for-2, RBI
Alex Twitty (H): 2-for-4, RBI
Holly Pond 6, Appalachian 3
Madyson Rickman: 3-for-3 (2 HR), 4 RBIs
Molly Neal: 3-for-4, RBI
Bai Widner: 2-for-4
Danville 3, West Point 2
Wednesday — April 19
Prep Softball
Good Hope 17, Hanceville 3
Lizzy Steed (GH): 5-for-5, 2 RBIs
Jolee McHan (GH): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Haley Lay (GH): 3-for-4, RBI
Bailey Keef (GH): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Carley Adams (GH): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Campbell Koch (GH): 2-for-3, RBI
Addyson Burgess (GH): 2-for-3, RBI
Natalie Miller (GH): 2-for-4, RBI
Kynzlee Farr (H): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Lakin McBee (H): 2-for-2
Bentley Childers (H): 2-for-2