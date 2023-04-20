Cullman’s varsity girls soccer team throttled Oneonta 10-0 on Thursday for its sixth straight win.

The Class 6A No. 6 Lady Bearcats, who improved to 14-2 after the Senior Night triumph, received goals from Mimi Lunsford (five), Elley Atchison (two), Anna Beth Mauldin (one), Alexia Harris (one) and Adrianne Lynn (one).

Mauldin added five assists, while Lunsford, Atchison, Harris and Abby Morrow each notched one.

Aubrey Hastings and Kendall Bussman teamed up for the shutout, though Cullman didn’t allow a single shot on goal throughout the match.

The varsity boys, meanwhile, played to a 0-0 tie against the Redskins and currently sit at 5-8-5 this season.

Cullman honored its many seniors — Shayley Vogelaar, Morrow, Mauldin and Lunsford for the girls and Connor Swann, Ramses Martinez, Carter Caffey, Marcos Tejada-Tizoc, Brodie Hunter and Cort McNeel for the boys — between varsity contests.

See more local roundup below.

Thursday — April 20

Prep Softball

Addison 21, Hubbertville 12

Summer Evans: 4-for-5, 5 RBIs

Haley Walker: 4-for-5, 2 RBIs

Josie Riddle: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Savannah Miller: 2 RBIs

Spain Park 4, Cullman 2

Olivia Britton: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Good Hope 16, East Lawrence 0

Lizzy Steed: 4-for-4 (HR), 4 RBIs

Bailey Keef: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Molly Benefield: 3-for-3, RBI

Carley Adams: 2-for-4 (HR), 4 RBIs

Haley Lay: 2-for-4, RBI

Addyson Burgess: 2-for-3

Hanceville 21, Vinemont 1

Katelyn Twilley (H): 3-for-3, 3 RBIs

Isabella Spinks (H): 3-for-4

Kyndall Abbott (H): 2-for-2, 3 RBIs

Aaliyah Twitty (H): 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Lakin McBee (H): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kynzlee Farr (H): 2-for-2, RBI

Alex Twitty (H): 2-for-4, RBI

Holly Pond 6, Appalachian 3

Madyson Rickman: 3-for-3 (2 HR), 4 RBIs

Molly Neal: 3-for-4, RBI

Bai Widner: 2-for-4

Danville 3, West Point 2

Wednesday — April 19

Prep Softball

Good Hope 17, Hanceville 3

Lizzy Steed (GH): 5-for-5, 2 RBIs

Jolee McHan (GH): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Haley Lay (GH): 3-for-4, RBI

Bailey Keef (GH): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Carley Adams (GH): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Campbell Koch (GH): 2-for-3, RBI

Addyson Burgess (GH): 2-for-3, RBI

Natalie Miller (GH): 2-for-4, RBI

Kynzlee Farr (H): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Lakin McBee (H): 2-for-2

Bentley Childers (H): 2-for-2

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you