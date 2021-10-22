Muscle Shoals solved Cullman’s defense on Friday night, posting a convincing 42-7 victory in the Class 6A, Region 8 finale for both teams.
Cullman (7-3, 5-2) yielded a season-high in points after surrendering an average of 12 points per contest all season.
Muscle Shoals scooted out to a 21-7 lead by the 7:01 mark in the second quarter and added a 52-yard touchdown pass for a 28-7 advantage by the break.
Noah Kee’s rushing touchdown with 10:30 to go in the second quarter was the lone score for the Bearcats.
Muscle Shoals secured the region’s No. 2 seed and will host a playoff game in two weeks.
Before Friday, Cullman hadn’t allowed more than 21 points since Hartselle scored 35 points on Sept. 3.
The Bearcats are off next week. They’ll travel for a first-round postseason game on Nov. 5. It’s the third playoff appearance for Cullman under coach Oscar Glasscock in as many years.
Oneonta 37, Good Hope 19
Oneonta posted 27 fourth-quarter points to secure a Class 4A, Region 6 victory, prohibiting Good Hope from earning its first region title in 14 years.
The Redskins, who snapped Good Hope’s seven-game winning streak, scored on their final four possessions after neither team seized more than a double-digit lead through the first three quarters.
Good Hope (7-3, 5-1) maintained a 13-10 edge at the break and extended it to 19-10 on an Ethan Anderson 1-yard touchdown plunge with 1:17 to go in the third.
Oneonta cut its deficit to 19-17 with a 4-yard touchdown run at the 11:57 mark in the fourth quarter and pulled away behind rushing touchdowns of 5, 1 and 25 yards to close the game.
Tanner Malin broke away for a 45-yard touchdown for Good Hope in the closing seconds of the first quarter, and Kaleb Jones added a 30-yard score in the second.
Good Hope is the No. 2 seed in the region and will host a first-round postseason game on Nov. 5.
The Raiders are off next week.
Sulligent 21, Addison 7
Addison was eliminated from postseason contention on Friday, marking the first time since 2009 the Bulldogs won’t play in November.
Sulligent constructed a 14-0 advantage by halftime, fueled by rushing touchdowns of 60 and 80 yards, and Addison couldn’t orchestrate enough offensive firepower to extend its postseason streak.
Addison’s touchdown came with 8:50 to go in the third quarter, courtesy of a 30-yard touchdown pass from Christian Roberts to Jed Wilkins. It trimmed Sulligent’s lead to 14-7.
Sulligent responded on its next possession with a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Addison closes the season at 5-5 (2-4 in Class 2A, Region 5). The Bulldogs had advanced to the playoffs in all previous nine seasons under coach David Smothers.
Guntersville 48, West Point 6
Fifth-ranked Guntersville breezed past the Warriors on Friday night, putting an end to West Point’s postseason hopes.
Guntersville, the Class 5A, Region 7 champ, raced out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there.
West Point’s lone touchdown came on a Kelton Washington 1-yard run with 5:48 to go in the second quarter.
Guntersville pushed its cushion to 28-6 at the half and led 42-6 after three stanzas.
West Point (5-4, 2-4) was seeking its sixth playoff appearance in nine seasons under coach Don Farley.
The Warriors close the 2021 season at Curry on Thursday.
Lamar County 39, Cold Springs 0
Lamar County posted its fourth shutout of the season, cruising in Vernon on Friday.
The Bulldogs led 7-0 by the end of the first quarter and extended it to 20-0 by halftime. They maintained a 33-0 cushion after three stanzas.
Cold Springs (0-9, 0-6) closes the season at Vinemont next week.
Section 24, Hanceville 14
Zach Campbell scored a pair of touchdowns for the Bulldogs, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Lions.
Section carved out a 14-6 lead after the first and added a touchdown for a 21-6 halftime advantage.
Campbell’s touchdowns came in the first and third quarters.
Hanceville (2-7) hosts Elkmont next week for the season finale.
