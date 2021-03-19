Vinemont Elementary, Vinemont Middle and Cullman High hit their marks on Friday, taking home the titles at the Alabama State 3D/IBO Tournament.
See team scores and top archers from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NSAP) competition below.
Elementary Division
Vinemont (1,508)
East Elementary (1,488)
Vinemont 2 (1,325)
Welti (1,315)
West Point (1,281)
Welti 2 (579)
Vinemont's Counting Scores
Haley Millwood (274)
Lily Copeland (250)
Aaron Salgado (250)
Addison Epperson (247)
Noah Maltbie (244)
Emilyn Heaton (243)
Top Male Performer
Lane Osborn, West Point (266)
Top Female Performer
Haley Millwood, Vinemont (274)
Middle School Division
Vinemont (1,670)
Cullman (1,609)
West Point (1,520)
Central (1,513)
West Point 2 (1,485)
Vinemont’s Counting Scores
Caroline Miller (284)
Addison Holcomb (282)
Kayden Henderson (281)
Tucker Robinson (281)
Evie Floyd (274)
Dalton Bryan (268)
Top Male Performer
Kayden Henderson, Vinemont (281)
Tucker Robinson, Vinemont (281)
Top Female and Overall Performer
Caroline Miller, Vinemont (284)
High School Division
Cullman (1,687)
Vinemont (1,620)
West Point (1,592)
Central (1,507)
Cullman's Counting Scores
Forrest Calvert (294)
Carson Starnes (290)
Samantha Johnson (282)
Will Bolzle (281)
Emily Leigeber (272)
Avery Kirk (268)
Top Male and Overall Performer
Forrest Calvert, Cullman (294)
Top Female Performer
Samantha Johnson, Cullman (282)
Prep Baseball
Cullman 6, Decatur 1 (Game 1)
Matt Brock: 3 hits, RBI
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Max Dueland: 2 hits, RBI
Jake Dueland: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 9 K
Good Hope 13, J.B. Pennington 4
Caleb Rusk: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Paydon Bagwell: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Braxton Marshall: 2 hits
Morgan Cook: 2 hits
Preston Seymore: hit, 2 RBIs
Caleb Rusk: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 K
Curry 10, Hanceville 1
