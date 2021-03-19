Vinemont Elementary

Members of Vinemont Elementary's archery team are pictured.

Vinemont Elementary, Vinemont Middle and Cullman High hit their marks on Friday, taking home the titles at the Alabama State 3D/IBO Tournament.

See team scores and top archers from the National Archery in the Schools Program (NSAP) competition below. 

Elementary Division

Vinemont (1,508)

East Elementary (1,488)

Vinemont 2 (1,325)

Welti (1,315)

West Point (1,281)

Welti 2 (579)

Vinemont's Counting Scores

Haley Millwood (274)

Lily Copeland (250)

Aaron Salgado (250)

Addison Epperson (247)

Noah Maltbie (244)

Emilyn Heaton (243)

Top Male Performer

Lane Osborn, West Point (266)

Top Female Performer

Haley Millwood, Vinemont (274)

Middle School Division

Vinemont (1,670)

Cullman (1,609)

West Point (1,520)

Central (1,513)

West Point 2 (1,485)

Vinemont’s Counting Scores

Caroline Miller (284)

Addison Holcomb (282)

Kayden Henderson (281)

Tucker Robinson (281)

Evie Floyd (274)

Dalton Bryan (268)

Top Male Performer

Kayden Henderson, Vinemont (281)

Tucker Robinson, Vinemont (281)

Top Female and Overall Performer

Caroline Miller, Vinemont (284)

High School Division

Cullman (1,687)

Vinemont (1,620)

West Point (1,592)

Central (1,507)

Cullman's Counting Scores

Forrest Calvert (294)

Carson Starnes (290)

Samantha Johnson (282)

Will Bolzle (281)

Emily Leigeber (272)

Avery Kirk (268)

Top Male and Overall Performer

Forrest Calvert, Cullman (294)

Top Female Performer

Samantha Johnson, Cullman (282)

Prep Baseball

Cullman 6, Decatur 1 (Game 1)

Matt Brock: 3 hits, RBI

Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Max Dueland: 2 hits, RBI

Jake Dueland: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 9 K

 

Good Hope 13, J.B. Pennington 4

Caleb Rusk: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Paydon Bagwell: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Braxton Marshall: 2 hits

Morgan Cook: 2 hits

Preston Seymore: hit, 2 RBIs

Caleb Rusk: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 5 K

Curry 10, Hanceville 1

