WEST POINT — Lexi Shadix scored a game-high 29 points, Braelee Quinn pitched in 19, and West Point’s varsity girls cruised past Fyffe 67-44 on Monday night.
The Lady Warriors (9-4) took control of the matchup in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Red Devils 24-11 during those eight minutes to build a comfortable 38-23 halftime lead.
Kaylee Faulkner (eight), Ryleigh Jones (six) and Kylee Quinn (five) rounded out the scoring for coach John Welborn’s squad.
“We played decent defense and rebounded well,” Welborn said.
Varsity Boys
West Point’s varsity boys fell short against Fyffe 69-42 on Monday night.
Kobe Bowers scored a game-high 19 points for the Warriors, who dropped to 9-5 this season.
Will Cochran (eight), Carter Thornton (six), Sam Wheeler (six), Jacob Dye (two) and Jonathan Fell (one) also contributed offensively.
See below for more local roundup.
Monday, December 21
Varsity Boys
Meek 59, Cold Springs 45
Adam Hill: 14 points
Brody Peppers: 10 points
Good Hope 72, Holly Pond 34
Lawton Farr (GH): 24 points
Tanner Malin (GH): 14 points
Noah Barnette (GH): 10 points
Gunnar McBee (HP): 8 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 46, Huffman 35
Jaden Winfrey: 10 points
Ava McSwain: 9 points
Maci Brown: 9 points
Regan Quattlebaum: 8 points
Good Hope 65, Holly Pond 36
Rudi Derrick (GH): 20 points
Ivey Maddox (GH): 13 points
Kyndall Seal (GH): 8 points
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 8 points
Friday, December 18
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 79, Fairview 55
Lawton Farr (GH): 20 points
Tanner Malin (GH): 19 points
Noah Barnette (GH): 13 points
K’mal Bell (GH): 10 points
Michael Owens (GH): 10 points
Owen Yarbrough (FV): 17 points
Preston Ryan (FV): 13 points
JT White (FV): 11 points
Vinemont 76, St. Bernard 52
Curtis Kennedy (V): 22 points
Ryan Stewart (V): 18 points
Collin Teichmiller (V): 10 points
Keith Slaton (V): 6 points
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 62, Fairview 50
Rudi Derrick (GH): 25 points
Ivey Maddox (GH): 13 points
Sadie Smith (FV): 12 points
Daisy Manasco (FV): 11 points
Emma Garcia (FV): 10 points
