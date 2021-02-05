Hoops
Lexi Shadix scored a game-high 24 points to help lift West Point's varsity girls to a 57-27 win versus Holly Pond on Friday night.

The Lady Warriors (16-9) stormed out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and eventually crafted a 41-12 halftime advantage against the Lady Broncos.

Kylee Quinn (seven), Nikki Tyree (six), Braelee Quinn (six) and Ryleigh Jones (five) were West Point's other top scorers.

Sarah Finley (10), Raeleigh Olinger (seven) and Tate Duke (five) paced Holly Pond offensively.

See more local roundup below.

Friday, February 5

Varsity Boys

West Point 69, Holly Pond 47

Kobe Bowers (WP): 24 points

Aubry Cleghorn (WP): 18 points

Levi Boatright (HP): 20 points

Good Hope 83, Dora 72

Tanner Malin: 19 points

Lawton Farr: 19 points

Charlie O'Neil: 14 points

K'mal Bell: 13 points

Cullman 93, Hanceville 44

Tucker Apel (C): 15 points

Kaleb Heatherly (C): 11 points

Tucker Gambrill (C): 11 points

Nic Glass (C): 11 points

Brodie Malcom (C): 10 points

Izayah Glenon (H): 14 points

Zach Campbell (H): 11 points

Vinemont 53, Falkville 45

Ryan Stewart: 15 points

Collin Teichmiller: 12 points

Curtis Kennedy: 11 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 83, Hanceville 18

Ava McSwain (C): 26 points

Jaden Winfrey (C): 15 points

Regan Quattlebaum (C): 15 points

Hannah Hoffman (C): 10 points

Jessica Thompson (H): 8 points

Good Hope 69, Dora 53

Bailey Tetro: 17 points

Ivey Maddox: 14 points

Rudi Derrick: 12 points

Heather Tetro: 12 points

Falkville 45, Vinemont 38

Madysen Hacker: 10 points

Morgan Flanigan: 7 points

Thursday, February 4

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 71, Susan Moore 39

Tanner Malin: 23 points

Noah Barnette: 15 points

Cold Springs 60, Hanceville 42

Micah Calvert (CS): 14 points

Brody Peppers (CS): 11 points

Seth Williams (CS): 11 points

Adam Hill (CS): 10 points

Zach Campbell (H): 21 points

West Point 71, West Morgan 61

Kobe Bowers: 24 points

Aubry Cleghorn: 19 points

Will Cochran: 17 points

Varsity Girls

Susan Moore 85, Good Hope 64

Rudi Derrick: 15 points

Heather Tetro: 13 points

Bailey Tetro: 11 points

Ivey Maddox: 10 points

Charly Johnson: 10 points

Cold Springs 64, Hanceville 32

Toni West (CS): 25 points

Lacey Rice (CS): 16 points

Victoria Stanley (H): 15 points

Cassidy Campbell (H): 11 points

West Point 66, West Morgan 35

Lexi Shadix: 26 points

Braelee Quinn: 23 points

