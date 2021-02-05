Lexi Shadix scored a game-high 24 points to help lift West Point's varsity girls to a 57-27 win versus Holly Pond on Friday night.
The Lady Warriors (16-9) stormed out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter and eventually crafted a 41-12 halftime advantage against the Lady Broncos.
Kylee Quinn (seven), Nikki Tyree (six), Braelee Quinn (six) and Ryleigh Jones (five) were West Point's other top scorers.
Sarah Finley (10), Raeleigh Olinger (seven) and Tate Duke (five) paced Holly Pond offensively.
Friday, February 5
Varsity Boys
West Point 69, Holly Pond 47
Kobe Bowers (WP): 24 points
Aubry Cleghorn (WP): 18 points
Levi Boatright (HP): 20 points
Good Hope 83, Dora 72
Tanner Malin: 19 points
Lawton Farr: 19 points
Charlie O'Neil: 14 points
K'mal Bell: 13 points
Cullman 93, Hanceville 44
Tucker Apel (C): 15 points
Kaleb Heatherly (C): 11 points
Tucker Gambrill (C): 11 points
Nic Glass (C): 11 points
Brodie Malcom (C): 10 points
Izayah Glenon (H): 14 points
Zach Campbell (H): 11 points
Vinemont 53, Falkville 45
Ryan Stewart: 15 points
Collin Teichmiller: 12 points
Curtis Kennedy: 11 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 83, Hanceville 18
Ava McSwain (C): 26 points
Jaden Winfrey (C): 15 points
Regan Quattlebaum (C): 15 points
Hannah Hoffman (C): 10 points
Jessica Thompson (H): 8 points
Good Hope 69, Dora 53
Bailey Tetro: 17 points
Ivey Maddox: 14 points
Rudi Derrick: 12 points
Heather Tetro: 12 points
Falkville 45, Vinemont 38
Madysen Hacker: 10 points
Morgan Flanigan: 7 points
Thursday, February 4
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 71, Susan Moore 39
Tanner Malin: 23 points
Noah Barnette: 15 points
Cold Springs 60, Hanceville 42
Micah Calvert (CS): 14 points
Brody Peppers (CS): 11 points
Seth Williams (CS): 11 points
Adam Hill (CS): 10 points
Zach Campbell (H): 21 points
West Point 71, West Morgan 61
Kobe Bowers: 24 points
Aubry Cleghorn: 19 points
Will Cochran: 17 points
Varsity Girls
Susan Moore 85, Good Hope 64
Rudi Derrick: 15 points
Heather Tetro: 13 points
Bailey Tetro: 11 points
Ivey Maddox: 10 points
Charly Johnson: 10 points
Cold Springs 64, Hanceville 32
Toni West (CS): 25 points
Lacey Rice (CS): 16 points
Victoria Stanley (H): 15 points
Cassidy Campbell (H): 11 points
West Point 66, West Morgan 35
Lexi Shadix: 26 points
Braelee Quinn: 23 points
